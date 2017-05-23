Ryan Fitzpatrick Says Jets 'Pulled the Chair Out' Under Him in QB Musical Chairs

Ed Mulholland/Getty Images

Ryan Fitzpatrick may have signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but he remains bitter about the way his time with the New York Jets came to an end.

"It's a game of musical chairs and they pulled the chair out from under me," he said Tuesday, per Roy Cummings of FanRag Sports.

Fitzpatrick's contract with the Jets automatically voided in February, making him a free agent.

Fitzpatrick's assessment appears to be at odds with the reality of the situation. His final season was almost anything but a "game of musical chairs." He started 11 games and appeared in all but two regular-season games.

And the fact Fitzpatrick lost the starting job was likely down to his performance on the field.

The 34-year-old remained the starter for much of 2016 despite averaging 193.6 yards a game through the air and throwing 17 interceptions, third-most in the league. Football Outsiders ranked Fitzpatrick 32nd among 34 qualified quarterbacks in DYAR (defense-adjusted yards above replacement).

If anything, the real surprise was the fact the Jets didn't turn the offense over to Bryce Petty earlier in the year. Rather than relying on Petty or Christian Hackenberg and building for the future, Jets head coach Todd Bowles continued to start Fitzpatrick.

Petty took over for Fitzpatrick in December before a torn labrum ended his season.

At least Fitzpatrick has more clarity over his role with the Buccaneers. Barring an injury to Jameis Winston, he'll be limited to a backup role in 2017.