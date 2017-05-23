    Ric Flair Says LaVar Ball Is Undefeated 'Only Because He Hasn't Run into Me'

    Mike ChiariFeatured ColumnistMay 23, 2017

    CHICAGO, IL - MAY 01: Former WWE champion Ric Flair gets ready to throw out the ceremonial first pitch before the game between the Chicago Cubs and the Atlanta Braves on May 1, 2016 at Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by David Banks/Getty Images)
    David Banks/Getty Images

    WWE Hall of Famer "Nature Boy" Ric Flair had some choice words for LaVar Ball while appearing on NFL Network's Good Morning Football on Tuesday. 

    According to Brian Campbell of CBSSports.com, Flair laid down the gauntlet with regard to Ball: "Do you want me to bring up LaVar Ball? That's too easy, man. Lot of ammunition there, huh? He told [ESPN's] Stephen A. [Smith], 'I'm undefeated.' That's only because he hasn't run into me. Woo! He wouldn't even say that to me."

    The 16-time world champion also chastised Ball for how his actions impact his son, 2017 NBA draft prospect Lonzo Ball: "That kid [Lonzo Ball] is absolutely phenomenal. To me, he's putting him in a very uncomfortable position. Now I've lived vicariously through my daughter [WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair] a few times. I'm guilty of it. But come on. I think he puts him in a very difficult position with a lot of pressure on him."

    The 68-year-old Flair is widely considered one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time, and he knows what it's like to support supremely talented offspring.

    Flair's daughter, Charlotte Flair, is a member of WWE's SmackDown Live roster and is a four-time Raw Women's champion, one-time Divas champion and one-time NXT Women's champion.

    While Flair managed Charlotte for a period of time, he currently supports her from afar.

    Ball has been anything but hands-off as it relates to Lonzo, who is expected to be among the top picks in the 2017 NBA draft after a strong freshman season at UCLA.

    1. Warriors Make History by Sweeping Their Way to Finals

    2. Kevin Durant Gets the Double Block

    3. Will Warriors Bust Out the Brooms for Historic Sweep of Spurs in Game 4?

    4. Can Celtics Bounce Back to Avoid Short Eastern Conference Finals vs. Cavaliers?

    5. Howard Beck NBA Spotlight: Can We Just Fast-Forward to the Finals Already?

    6. Celtics and Game 7s Have a Lot of History...Which Isn't Good for Wizards

    7. Night in the NBA: Rockets & Wizards Even It Up

    8. Night in the NBA: Tempers Flare in D.C.

    9. Howard Beck's NBA Spotlight: MVP Doesn't Matter, LeBron Still Best Player Alive

    10. Welcome to the Diaper Derby: the High-Stakes Races Taking Over NBA Games

    11. Have LeBron James, Cavaliers Sealed Raptors Playoff Fate After Just One Game?

    12. The Night in the NBA: Rockets Light Up Spurs with 22 3-pointers; Cavs Coast Past Raptors

    13. The Night in the NBA: Rockets Bounce Thunder, Jazz Down Clips and Spurs Stop Gri

    14. This 5’7” Winthrop PG Keon Johnson Proves That Height Is Just a Number

    15. Dunk City Is Back! Florida Gulf Coast Ready to Fly High in March

    16. Dreams to Reality: Northern Iowa Buzzer Beater

    17. UNCW's Biggest Cinderella Story Is Their Walk-on Guard Chris Flemming

    18. Take Your Shot: How R.J. Hunter's Miracle 3 Led to Incredible Tourney Upset

    19. Meet Texas A&M's Robert Williams: NBA Lottery Sleeper Pick with a 7'5" Wingspan

    20. This Night in the NBA: Kawhi Leonard Makes MVP Case, Dion Waiters Goes Off

    The elder Ball is known for his often outlandish comments, including his constant insistence that Lonzo play for the Lakers.

    Ball is also the founder of Big Baller Brand, which he used to launch Lonzo's first signature shoe. The ZO2 has a lofty price tag of $495.

    Although their philosophies differ, both Ball and Flair are the fathers of top-flight athletes who have a golden opportunity to reach the zenith of their respective professions.