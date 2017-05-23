Ric Flair Says LaVar Ball Is Undefeated 'Only Because He Hasn't Run into Me'

David Banks/Getty Images

WWE Hall of Famer "Nature Boy" Ric Flair had some choice words for LaVar Ball while appearing on NFL Network's Good Morning Football on Tuesday.

According to Brian Campbell of CBSSports.com, Flair laid down the gauntlet with regard to Ball: "Do you want me to bring up LaVar Ball? That's too easy, man. Lot of ammunition there, huh? He told [ESPN's] Stephen A. [Smith], 'I'm undefeated.' That's only because he hasn't run into me. Woo! He wouldn't even say that to me."

The 16-time world champion also chastised Ball for how his actions impact his son, 2017 NBA draft prospect Lonzo Ball: "That kid [Lonzo Ball] is absolutely phenomenal. To me, he's putting him in a very uncomfortable position. Now I've lived vicariously through my daughter [WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair] a few times. I'm guilty of it. But come on. I think he puts him in a very difficult position with a lot of pressure on him."

The 68-year-old Flair is widely considered one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time, and he knows what it's like to support supremely talented offspring.

Flair's daughter, Charlotte Flair, is a member of WWE's SmackDown Live roster and is a four-time Raw Women's champion, one-time Divas champion and one-time NXT Women's champion.

While Flair managed Charlotte for a period of time, he currently supports her from afar.

Ball has been anything but hands-off as it relates to Lonzo, who is expected to be among the top picks in the 2017 NBA draft after a strong freshman season at UCLA.

The elder Ball is known for his often outlandish comments, including his constant insistence that Lonzo play for the Lakers.

Ball is also the founder of Big Baller Brand, which he used to launch Lonzo's first signature shoe. The ZO2 has a lofty price tag of $495.

Although their philosophies differ, both Ball and Flair are the fathers of top-flight athletes who have a golden opportunity to reach the zenith of their respective professions.