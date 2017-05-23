ACC Baseball Tournament 2017: Tuesday Scores, Updated Bracket and Schedule

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

Tuesday marked the opening day of play at the 2017 ACC Baseball Tournament in Louisville, Kentucky, with three games and six teams kicking off the round-robin pool-play format that will eventually determine a final four vying for the automatic berth in the NCAA tournament.

Defending ACC tournament champion Clemson will be in action against Duke. Given the format where teams are divided into four pools and play each other, there is some leeway on the opening day because no one will be eliminated, but getting off to a good start will ease the pressure as the week rolls on.

Here are the results from Tuesday's ACC tournament games:

2017 ACC Baseball Tournament Results - May 23 Matchup Result/Start Time (ET) No. 6 Miami def. No. 10 Georgia Tech 6-5 (13 Innings) No. 7 North Carolina State vs. No. 11 Boston College 3 p.m. No. 5 Clemson vs. No. 9 Duke 7 p.m. Source: TheACC.com

ACC Tournament Bracket (via The Piedmont Sundial)

Miami 6, Georgia Tech 5 (13 Innings)

In a marathon game between No. 10 Georgia Tech and No. 6 Miami, the Hurricanes finally came out on top in the bottom of the 13th inning thanks to Joe Gomez's walk-off single.

Gomez was an unlikely hero for Miami. The senior catcher entered Tuesday's game hitting .203 with a .283 slugging percentage. He finished 2-for-5 against Georgia Tech.

The win keeps Miami's hopes alive for a 45th straight appearance in the NCAA tournament. The Hurricanes struggled throughout the regular season, entering tournament play with a 29-26 record, and have a lot of work to do this week to make the field of 64.

Georgia Tech has one more game left against Wake Forest on Wednesday, but its season will likely come to an end after that with a 27-27 record after Tuesday's defeat.