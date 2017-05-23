Michigan State Football Players Violated Policy in Sexual Assault, Says Lawyer

LM Otero/Associated Press

The three unnamed Michigan State football players accused in February of sexual assault "were found to have violated university policy, according to an attorney who represents the alleged victim," per Chris Solari of the Detroit Free Press.

"They have not been expelled or dismissed from the school at this point because it has not gotten to that stage yet," Lansing attorney Karen Truszkowski said, according to Solari.

Due to federal laws, Michigan State could not reveal more details from the Title IX investigation.

According to Kyle Austin of MLive.com, "The case will now go through the school's student conduct process, where a panel that includes one student, one faculty member and one staff member can levy sanctions on the players that range from a warning to suspension or expulsion from school."

The alleged Jan. 16 rape is being reviewed by Ingham County Prosecutor Carol Siemon, though no charges have yet been filed. Michigan State police are requesting four warrants, per Solari.

In February, the University issued a statement saying the three unnamed players were "suspended from team activities and removed from on-campus housing pending the conclusion of the police and Title IX investigations."

The University also announced that it was working with the Ingham County Prosecutor's office and was interviewing MSU coaches and other relevant figures as a part of its investigation.

Additionally, Michigan State hired "an external law firm to conduct a thorough and independent investigation into football program staff members’ compliance with university policy in connection with the allegations."