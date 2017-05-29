NFL Backups Who Could End Up as Starters by End of 2017

3 of 11

Matt Ludtke/Associated Press

Drafted in the third round as a wide receiver just two years ago, Ty Montgomery is now the Green Bay Packers' starting running back. Head coach Mike McCarthy said so following the draft, according to Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. And to emphasize the point, Green Bay released veteran backs Don Jackson and Christine Michael soon after said draft, leaving Montgomery as the only back with NFL experience on the roster.

The Packers did, however, select a trio of running backs on Day 3 of the draft before signing two more as undrafted free agents.

Those who emerge from that group to make the 53-man roster will have opportunities to cut into Montgomery's carries. And it's even possible one of them could supplant the 24-year-old as the No. 1 guy in that backfield.

After all, Montgomery has carried the ball 12-plus times in only one game as a pro running back. He did pick up 162 yards on 16 attempts versus the Chicago Bears in Week 15 last campaign, but he followed that up by averaging only 3.9 yards per attempt in the final two games of the regular season before picking up only 91 yards on 25 carries (for a 3.6 average) in the playoffs.

Montgomery's overall numbers were strong, but he was either really good or MIA. And that came while he was benefiting from the element of surprise. He doesn't have that anymore, and several hungry, young backs will be giving chase.

Jamaal Williams, the first of those three Saturday selections at No. 134 overall, is the one who stands out most. The fourth-rounder out of Brigham Young did big things in college, and as a result, he is probably more physically and mentally polished than most rookies.

He averaged 5.7 yards per attempt while putting up 1,233 rushing yards as a sophomore in 2013. He tore his ACL in 2014. And he was forced to withdraw from the school in 2015 after violating its honor code—he had a woman in his room, he later told NFL personnel executives, according to Jason Wilde for the the Wisconsin State Journal. And then he bounced back to average 5.9 yards per attempt while posting 1,375 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns as a senior in 2016.

At 6'0", 212 pounds, Williams is a big, powerful, decisive runner. Sort of like Eddie Lacy. And at 22, he might be ready to play a large role right off the bat.

Eventually, it might even be larger than Montgomery's.