Pro Football Hall of Fame DT Cortez Kennedy Dies at Age 48

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Pro Football Hall of Famer Cortez Kennedy has died at the age of 48.

TMZ Sports first reported Kennedy's death in Orlando, Florida, where his family was traveling. The Orlando Police Department stated there was "nothing suspicious" regarding his death.

Pro Football Hall of Fame President David Baker provided a statement on Kennedy's death, per Chris Burke of Sports Illustrated:

Kennedy, a defensive tackle, was selected third overall in the 1990 draft by the Seattle Seahawks and spent his entire 11-year career with the franchise. He earned eight Pro Bowl nods and made the All-Pro First Team three straight years from 1992 to 1994, and he was the 1992 NFL Defensive Player of the Year.

Kennedy recorded 58 career sacks and 11 forced fumbles. He was inducted into the Seahawks Ring of Honor in 2006 and the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2012.