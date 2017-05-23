Stephen Curry Passes Kobe Bryant on Postseason 3-Point List

Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors finished off the San Antonio Spurs with a 129-115 victory Monday's Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals in San Antonio.

Not only did the team win an unprecedented 12th straight game to begin a postseason, but star point guard Stephen Curry reached a personal milestone, passing Kobe Bryant for fifth place on the all-time three-point postseason field goal list, per NBA History.

Curry finished the night with 295 three-point shots made over five playoff appearances for the Warriors. The next on the sharpshooter's next target comes in the form of a potential NBA Finals opponent. LeBron James has 314 for his career and sits fourth on the list. Ray Allen (385) leads the category, with Reggie Miller (320) sitting a distant second and Manu Ginobili (318) third.

The 29-year-old floor general has knocked down 53 three-point attempts in 12 games this postseason, averaging 4.4 makes per contest. Should he continue at that pace in the Finals, Curry would have a legitimate shot at passing both Ginobili and Miller—and potentially LeBron as well.

In just his eighth professional campaign, Curry has already earned himself two MVP awards, four All-Star nominations and four All-NBA team selections. Andre Iguodala took home the Finals MVP award when Golden State won the title in 2015, but Curry has a chance to add that to his mantle if the club wins it all again this season.

The Warriors await the winner of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics—a series that Cleveland leads 2-1 heading into Game 4 at home on Tuesday.