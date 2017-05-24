Breaking Down Chicago Bears' Best, Worst Contracts

0 of 8

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

When it comes to Chicago Bears contracts as of late, it tends to boil down to an eye-of-the-beholder ordeal.

Some fans wanted to see general manager Ryan Pace jump start the rebuild by splurging on major free agents such as Stephon Gilmore. Settling for lesser names for any dollar amount seemed out of the question.

For others, the reality of the situation was plain—a team mired in a significant rebuild wasn't going to land the biggest names. Rather, the front office had to seemingly overpay to bring along respectable players.

The good news? Pace's rebuild has a defined, well, pace. His major signings over the past few years have a common theme—stopgap structure. The biggest names right on down to the little signings eat a big chunk of the cap this year, but offer little in the way of guaranteed money after this season, leaving the front office with a moldable roster and plenty of future cap space to use as they see fit.

Below, let's look at some of the best and worst contracts on Chicago's roster right now, keeping in mind Pace has already axed some of the biggest offenders such as Jay Cutler, Eddie Royal and Tracy Porter.