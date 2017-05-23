SEC Baseball Tournament 2017: Tuesday Scores, Updated Bracket and Schedule

Victor Decolongon/Getty Images

The 2017 SEC Baseball Tournament kicked off on Tuesday with four games featuring eight teams trying to secure a spot in the College World Series by outlasting the competition.

With the top four seeds all having an extra day off, the intensity is amplified for today's games because the first round is a single-elimination format. Teams like Missouri and South Carolina know their season will likely end today without a victory.

Here are the results from Tuesday's SEC tournament games:

2017 SEC Tournament Scores - Tuesday, May 23 Matchup Result/Start Time (ET) No. 11 South Carolina def. No. 6 Vanderbilt 7-4 No. 7 Texas A&M vs No. 10 Missouri 2 p.m. No. 8 Auburn vs No. 9 Ole Miss 5:30 p.m. No. 5 Mississippi State vs No. 12 Georgia 9 p.m. Source: SECSports.com

SEC Tournament Bracket (via SEC Country)

South Carolina 7, Vanderbilt 4 (11 Innings)

The first game of the SEC tournament went 11 innings before South Carolina finally broke through when Riley Hogan walked with the bases loaded and Alex Destino followed that up with a two-run double to give the Gamecocks a 7-4 lead.

Vanderbilt tied the game in the eighth inning on Connor Kaiser's solo homer, via SEC Network:

The loss ends Vanderbilt's hopes of capturing an SEC tournament title for the first time since 2007. The Commodores end the regular season 33-22-1, though they don't appear to be in danger of missing out on the NCAA tournament.

Spencer Impellizzeri of College Sports Madness has Vanderbilt playing in the Long Beach Regional against Long Beach State in his most recent tournament update.

South Carolina moved its record to 33-23 (14-17 in SEC play). The Gamecocks have only missed the NCAA tournament once since 2000 but will likely need a deep run this week to get on the radar after a pedestrian regular season.