New York Yankees: 5 Potential Trade Options to Bolster Struggling Rotation

As much as the Yankees' winning feels like a return to normalcy, it's not a given that they're ready to scrap the rebuilding process they started last year.

According to the Associated Press, owner Hal Steinrebnner indicated last week that he's willing to buy at the deadline but less willing to deal top prospects to do so. If this can be interpreted as a mandate rather than a suggestion, then the Yankees are most likely to target affordable rentals.

Jeremy Hellickson fits the bill.

The right-hander reestablished his long-dead value with a solid season in 2016, posting a 3.71 ERA in 189 innings. He's keeping it up this year with a 3.44 ERA in 49.2 innings. And while his peripherals—his strikeout rate in particular—raise alarms, his penchant for limiting hard contact helps quiet them.

At 15-28, the Philadelphia Phillies are once again going nowhere fast. It's no surprise that, per Nick Cafardo of the Boston Globe, they're willing to listen on Hellickson. But due to his $17.2 million salary, his market could be limited enough for the Yankees to nab him without surrendering any of the seven prospects they have within MLB.com's top 100.

Or, they could aim higher by putting in a call to the Kansas City Royals...