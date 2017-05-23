Cowboys DL David Irving Reportedly Facing Suspension for Failed PED Test

Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman David Irving is reportedly facing a suspension due to a failed performance-enhancing drug test.

Mike Fisher of 105.3 The Fan was the first to report the news, and Bleacher Report's Jason Cole later confirmed.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Irving is facing a four-game suspension stemming from the use of a product he had a marketing deal with.

The 23-year-old Irving signed as an undrafted free agent out of Iowa State with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2015 before the Cowboys signed him off Kansas City's practice squad.

Irving appeared in 12 games as a rookie but took on a far bigger role last season.

He played in 15 games, registering 17 tackles, five passes defended, four forced fumbles and four sacks for the NFC East champions.

Irving was expected to be a key part of Dallas' defensive end rotation in 2017 along with Tyrone Crawford, Demarcus Lawrence and 2017 first-round pick Taco Charlton.