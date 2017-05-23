Arsenal Transfer News: Henry Onyekuru Talks Reported Amid Latest Rumours

Clive Mason/Getty Images

Arsenal have reportedly opened talks with Belgian club KAS Eupen over the signing of 19-year-old striker Henry Onyekuru.

According to ESPN FC's Peter O'Rourke, Arsenal are looking to get in ahead of other interested clubs, including Everton, Southampton, West Bromwich Albion and Crystal Palace, by contacting Eupen, and the Gunners are considering meeting Onyekuru's £6.8 million release clause.

Sky Sports News HQ's Kaveh Solhekol reported that Onyekuru himself is a big Arsenal fan, which could help the north London club in their bid to sign him:

Per O'Rourke, Onyekuru has netted 24 goals and provided nine assists in 2016-17, a fine return for any forward and particularly impressive for such a young player.

The Nigerian would hardly be the high-profile striker signing that Arsenal fans may have been hoping for—they have been linked with the likes of Lyon's prolific marksman Alexandre Lacazette, per James Benge in the Evening Standard.

However, the youngster is clearly very talented and would be a relatively cheap purchase for the Gunners.

Meanwhile, Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has a fine history of developing young players into rounded talents and the hope will be Onyekuru will improve at the Emirates Stadium.

He also would not be immediately burdened with a responsibility to score bags of goals.

Clive Mason/Getty Images

Assuming Alexis Sanchez remains at Arsenal over the summer, he will likely still be the first-choice No. 9 next season. The Chilean played regularly in the central striker's role in 2016-17 and netted 24 goals and provided 10 assists in the Premier League, per WhoScored.com.

As a result, Olivier Giroud's role was more limited, but the Frenchman still returned 12 league goals in 29 appearances.

Onyekuru would join a strike force at Arsenal that includes Sanchez and Giroud, as well as Danny Welbeck and Lucas Perez, and could be eased into the first team over time assuming he makes good on his potential.