Laurent Koscielny to Serve 3-Match Ban for Red Card, Will Miss 2017 FA Cup Final

Laurent Koscielny to Serve 3-Match Ban for Red Card, Will Miss 2017 FA Cup FinalMay 23, 2017
Arsenal centre-back Laurent Koscielny will miss Saturday's FA Cup final against Chelsea at Wembley after his appeal against a three-match ban was rejected by the Football Association.
The French defender was sent off in Arsenal's final match of the Premier League season against Everton on Sunday, and a wrongful dismissal claim was unsuccessful, per the FA.
Koscielny, 31, was dismissed in the 14th minute against the Toffees after a reckless challenge on Enner Valencia.
The Telegraph's Jeremy Wilson felt it was a deserved red card and more than a little rash from the 31-year-old, especially given the impending FA Cup final.
It is a big blow for Arsene Wenger's Gunners side, as Koscielny is arguably the club's best defender.
Furthermore, alternative options Shkodran Mustafi and Gabriel are both injury doubts for the clash with Chelsea, per David Ornstein of BBC Sport.
Despite beating Everton 3-1, victories for Liverpool and Manchester City on the final day of the league season meant Arsenal finished fifth, outside the qualifying spots for the UEFA Champions League.
An FA Cup triumph would add gloss to a disappointing season for the north London outfit, but they now have major issues in defence with Koscielny set to be absent.