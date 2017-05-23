WWE Rumors: Examining Latest Buzz Around the New Day, Jinder Mahal and More

0 of 3

Ian Gavan/Getty Images

In the wake of a Backlash pay-per-view that saw Jinder Mahal win the WWE Championship, the rumor mill was churning out news and notes about some of the most talented and engaging stars in the company, including The Maharaja.

Exactly when did Mahal find out he was winning the WWE Championship in front of a rabid Chicago crowd? As it turns out, it wasn't long before he actually pinned Randy Orton to complete the most unlikely rise in recent memory.

Speaking of unlikely rises, it was not all that long ago that New Day was a struggling act booed out of Levis Stadium in San Francisco's WrestleMania 31. Fast-forward two years and Kofi Kingston, Big E and Xavier Woods have created a faction that is among the most popular acts in WWE.

After a lengthy absence from television, what will the trio have in store for fans when they return to SmackDown Live?

Summer Rae is a longtime Superstar, an export of NXT and a talented on-screen performer with a knack for talking. She has been missing from television for quite some time, though.

Why has she been gone and when will she return?

Find out the answers to those questions with this recap of some of the week's top WWE rumors.