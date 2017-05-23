Cowboys Were Present at Dominique Hawkins' Lakers Workout

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Former Kentucky Wildcats guard Dominique Hawkins worked out for the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday, and the NFL's Dallas Cowboys also sent representatives to scout him.

According to Fletcher Page of the Courier-Journal, Hawkins' high school basketball coach, Allen Feldhaus Jr., revealed that the Cowboys were at the Lakers' facility in El Segundo, California, to meet with Hawkins.

While Hawkins was a standout in both basketball and football at Madison Central High School in Richmond, Kentucky, Feldhaus Jr. said he wants to play basketball either in the NBA or overseas.

Per Ben Roberts of the Lexington Herald-Leader, Feldhaus Jr. said Hawkins has heard from multiple NFL teams with interest in him as a defensive back.

One of the biggest reasons for the NFL interest in Hawkins is the fact he recorded a 44 ½-inch vertical leap at Kentucky's combine, according to DraftExpress.

The 6'0" Hawkins isn't expected to be selected in the 2017 NBA draft on June 22 after playing sparingly for much of his career with the Wildcats.

He averaged career highs with 4.7 points, 1.7 assists and 1.6 rebounds per game last season as a senior.

Per Roberts, Jonathan Givony of DraftExpress believes European basketball teams will pursue Hawkins if NBA teams pass on him.