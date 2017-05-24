USA vs. Senegal: 2017 U-20 World Cup Live Stream, Schedule and Prediction

Arnulfo Franco/Associated Press

The United States managed to snatch a point from their first 2017 FIFA U-20 World Cup game against Ecuador on Monday thanks to a stoppage-time Luca de la Torre goal in a 3-3 draw.

Senegal's Group F opener, meanwhile, was significantly more comfortable as they ran out 2-0 winners against Saudi Arabia in South Korea.

The two sides now meet at the Incheon Stadium on Thursday, with the U.S. under-20 team desperate for a win that would give them a huge boost in their attempts to make it into the knockout rounds.

Read on for a closer examination of the clash, along with viewing and scheduling details.

Preview

Senegal should have beaten Saudi Arabia by more than two goals. They were 2-0 ahead after just 15 minutes following fine goals from Ibrahima Niane and Cavin Diagne.

A couple of other good chances then went begging in the first half, and the African outfit seemed happy to coast to the finish after the break.

What it should mean for Senegal is that they are relatively fresh to face the United States.

Tab Ramos' side, meanwhile, were involved in a thriller against Ecuador which the coach himself admitted was very intense, per U.S. Soccer YNT:

Having been headed for defeat, though, the U.S. are likely to have taken a huge boost from securing a late equaliser and could use that momentum against Senegal.

Josh Sargent will be key for the U.S. after the forward netted twice against Ecuador, while Brooks Lennon also had an excellent game, with his delivery particularly impressing from the flanks.

With four of the third-placed teams qualifying for the knockout rounds at the tournament, there is a chance the United States could make it through to the last 16 even if they lose to Senegal.

However, it would be an excellent statement and likely give them an easier clash in the first knockout round should they beat the African side.

The two sides are relatively well-matched and it should be a fine game in Incheon, with both teams boasting attacking quality and the potential to excite.

Senegal will be facing their first significant challenge of the tournament and the U.S. will be looking for their first win, so there is plenty at stake given the current group situation.

Prediction: USA 2-2 Senegal