Tom Dumoulin Bathroom Stop, Vincenzo Nibali Win Highlight Giro d'Italia Stage 16

Vincenzo Nibali rode to victory in Stage 16 of the 2017 Giro d'Italia on Tuesday to become the first Italian rider to win an individual stage during this year's competition in what was a dramatic day of events.

Tom Dumoulin was among the leaders until disaster struck at the base of the third and final peak of the day, when an emergency toilet break ruined his chances of winning the stage, although he retained his general classification lead.

The journey from Rovetta to Bormio took riders along one of the most demanding routes in the race, which comprised three first-category climbs and the daunting Cima Coppi, the highest point of the entire Giro.

However, Nibali stood up to the test of the three major climbs—Mortirolo, Stelvio and the Umbrail Pass—and came out on top to boost his chances of making a run at the maglia rosa, or pink jersey.

Cycling Hub provided a breakdown of the top 10 finishers in Stage 16, with Landa a slim second and Nairo Quintana finishing third:

And here's how the top end of the general classification looks after the Queen Stage:

The 1,854-metre manoeuvre up Mortirolo was the first ascent in sight for those in action, and Dumoulin swiftly looked at ease, allowing a breakaway pack to form ahead of him as he sought a more drawn-out run at the lead.

Luis Leon Sanchez was the first rider to overcome the summit of Mortirolo, the climb dedicated to Italian cyclist and late Astana team-mate Michele Scarponi, who died in a training crash last month, per BBC Sport.

Eurosport UK provided video as Omar Fraile respected Sanchez's wish to claim the CipoScarponi in memory of Scarponi:

Following the tough slopes near the crest of that behemoth, the breakaway bunch descended before moving on to its next task, the Passo dello Stelvio, and the up-and-down terrain that separates it from the first climb.

Among those in the break leading up to Stelvio with blueprints of launching an attack, Andrey Amador and Steven Kruijswijk had the potential to do damage, while standings leader Dumoulin held back in a reduced peloton for the time being.

Per Eurosport UK, the temperature at the top of the second peak was just five degrees celsius on Tuesday, although that didn't appear to matter to Mikel Landa of Team Sky as he beat the challenge first:

The Cima Coppi holds its place as Europe's second-highest paved pass and is regarded as one of the most testing junctures along the Giro route, with Quintana, Thibaut Pinot and Dumoulin all among the nine-man breakaway.

After a welcome slope down from the Stelvio summit, Landa and Amador cut open a slim lead ahead of the chasing pack, which engaged upon a 48-hairpin downward assault course, albeit with some enviable views:

Unsurprisingly, pace appeared to have taken a hit from both the lead and chase group in time for the final climb of the day, up the Umbrail Pass with the finish line almost in sight at its base thereafter.

A spanner was thrown in the works, however, when Dumoulin's 21-day pledge from the maglia rosa was put in peril after nature called for the Dutchman, who just couldn't hold it in for the climb ahead, via French broadcaster la chaine L'Equipe (in French):

With shades of ex-marathon runner Paula Radcliffe about him, Dumoulin made his way back into the race and had help from team-mate Laurens ten Dam, but with more than a minute between him and the pack, his chances of winning seemed over.

Back at the front, Landa, Kruijswijk and Jan Hirt formed a lead of one minute and 20 seconds over a 15-man main pack until the former made his assault and the others were caught by the encroaching chasers.

Nibali rode a clever race and timed his late charge with Nairo nestled just behind, and they drove a wedge between the rest of the pack and looked to cut down Landa's lead heading down the other side of the Umbrail Pass.

At this point, Nibali's elite descent pedigree came to the fore and allowed him to wrest a slim lead from Landa, per Team Sky, even showcasing some extraordinary skill, hopping his bike before a wet patch into a hairpin:

The final 10 kilometres made for a thrilling battle of speed after so many slow, turgid kilometres uphill, and Landa challenged Nibali until the end. But it wasn't enough to stop Italy—at the 16th attempt— from taking its first stage win in the 2017 Giro.

Quintana's bonus four seconds meant Dumoulin had a space of 2:37 distancing him at the top of the classification, a time he managed to beat and keep the maglia rosa—although his lead has been reined in.

Following such heavy demand in Stage 16, riders will be glad of a slightly less demanding day's work on Wednesday, where a much flatter Stage 17 promises to make for a lighter day's work.

The 219-kilometre ride from Tirano to Canazei features two second-category climbs as highlights—a far cry from Tuesday's test—as those competing enter the final stages of their 2017 Giro d'Italia campaigns.