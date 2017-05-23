Branden Albert Reportedly Not Expected at Jaguars OTAs Amid Contract Dispute

Joel Auerbach/Getty Images

Jacksonville Jaguars offensive lineman Branden Albert "isn't expected to be on the field [Tuesday] for OTAs, as he is hoping for an improved contract," according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com.

Albert also did not attend any of the team's voluntary offseason programs, per Ryan O'Halloran of the Florida Times-Union.

The Jaguars traded a 2018 seventh-round pick to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for Albert in March, but since that time, Albert hasn't participated in any team activities as he seeks a reworked contract.

The Jaguars seem disinclined to give him one, however, with general manager Dave Caldwell saying of Albert's contract in late April, "We were never going to alter it to begin with," according to O'Halloran.

Caldwell added the team wouldn't cut Albert.

"We have his rights, and we expect him to show up when he has to," he said, per Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com. "This is all voluntary, so it's his decision to not be here. He's got that right to do that. As long as he comes in shape when it's mandatory and comes in and does the things he's supposed to do, we'll welcome him with open arms."

Albert is expected to compete for the left tackle position with 2017 second-round pick Cam Robinson. Robinson's selection was potentially as much about competition at left tackle and the team's long-term plans as it was about short-term insurance, as Albert has missed 20 games in the last five seasons.

Albert is also coming off a poor season. According to Pro Football Focus, "2016 was the worst season of Albert’s career based on PFF grades, as his mark of 42.2 ranked 65th of 78 eligible tackles. This could be attributed to playing through injuries that caused Albert to miss four games."

And Albert is still owed $8.8 million in 2017 and $9.5 million in 2018, per Spotrac.com.

Given Albert's recent injury woes and his lackluster 2016 campaign, along with the presence of Robinson, the leverage in this standoff appears to reside with the Jaguars.