Antoine Griezmann Says He Wants to Win Titles Amid Manchester United Rumours

OSCAR DEL POZO/Getty Images

Atletico Madrid striker and Manchester United target Antoine Griezmann has confessed he's ready to leave the Spanish club after he said "scoring goals isn't enough," and he wants to win titles.

Speaking at the launch of his new book (h/t Metro's Sean Kearns), the France international said:

"I've reached a point where playing nice football and scoring goals isn't enough. Winning titles, that's what I'm looking for. We finished third in La Liga, it was the objective of the club, but we the players—we want more.

"If I have to move, it's not a problem. It can be England, because it's the trend, Germany China or USA. I'm ready to leave With Atletico [we] have had a final and a semi final of the Champions League, we're close, but we lack something."

Griezmann added: "The club will see what to do, it will depend on the transfer [situation]."

These latest comments raise doubts as to whether Griezmann will remain with Atletico Madrid for next season, when they will play their first campaign at the new Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.

As such, Tom Coast of Sport Witness reported that a section of the Atletico support had already appeared to be rallying against the forward, who was up until this point arguably their most cherished star:

Griezmann's push for a departure could also be linked with manager Diego Simeone's decision to shorten his stay in Spain's capital to 2018, per Sky Sports' Nathan Orr, meaning the poacher could miss his potential last season in charge.

It's only natural that Manchester United are the first club linked as a result of Griezmann's revelation, although FourFourTwo's Andrew Gibney suggested another Premier League club could fulfil his ambitions more easily:

Much of United's hope to land Griezmann may rest on whether they can defeat Ajax in Wednesday's UEFA Europa League final and thus book their place in next season's UEFA Champions League.

Red Devils manager Jose Mourinho will be on the lookout for striking reinforcements, too, after Zlatan Ibrahimovic suffered a serious knee ligament injury that looks set to keep him sidelined until the latter end of 2017.

It also helps United that they boast a pair of French stars in Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial—the former of whom is known to be close friends with the forward—who would help the player settle should he move to Old Trafford.

The race is far from won, of course, but Griezmann has at least confirmed to his suitors that there is a race to be won at all, and it may now only be a matter of time until Atletico Madrid are forced to part ways with their talisman.