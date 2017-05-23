WWE Raw Results: Biggest Winners, Losers and Moments from May 22

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

The march toward Extreme Rules continued Monday night as WWE Raw steadily built the stories and Superstars that will play an integral role in the upcoming June 4 pay-per-view event.

The five Superstars who will battle for the right to challenge Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship at Extreme Rules were under the same roof Monday night, and while that made for some chaotic atmosphere, ultimately only one of them was able to achieve "winner" status.

Which of the prospective No. 1 contenders had an eventful night that included his star being elevated exponentially in a single interview? Was it Bray Wyatt, Samoa Joe, Seth Rollins, Finn Balor or Roman Reigns who stole headlines and earned the most recognition?

Joining that competitor on the winner's side of things were two fellow NXT exports.

One of whom, "The Drifter" Elias Samson, finally made his in-ring debut against intercontinental champion Dean Ambrose in a non-title match. The other? The resident Raw women's champion, Little Miss Bliss herself, Alexa Bliss.

Not everyone was so lucky.

Which Superstars found themselves on the loser's end, their booking generating confusion this close to a significant pay-per-view extravaganza the likes of Extreme Rules?

Find out now with this recap of the May 22 episode of WWE's flagship broadcast.