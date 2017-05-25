    Indy 500 Lineup 2017: Starting Grid and Breakdown of Sunday's Thrilling Event

    Mike ChiariFeatured ColumnistMay 25, 2017

    Scott Dixon, of New Zealand, drives into turn one during a practice session for the Indianapolis 500 IndyCar auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Friday, May 19, 2017 in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
    Darron Cummings/Associated Press

    On the heels of Scott Dixon capturing the pole in the Fast Nine portion of Indianapolis 500 qualifying, the field and starting grid for the 101st running of the Indy 500 are officially set.

    This year's field is stacked with top-level talent, and it is difficult to point to any single driver as a clear favorite, especially since a different driver has won the 500-mile race in each of the past six years.

    Here is a look at how the 33 qualified drivers will line up for the start of the 2017 Indianapolis 500, as well as further analysis regarding some of the race's top contenders.

    2017 Indianapolis 500 Starting Grid
    Starting PositionDriver
    1Scott Dixon
    2Ed Carpenter
    3Alexander Rossi
    4Takuma Sato
    5Fernando Alonso
    6J.R. Hildebrand
    7Tony Kanaan
    8Marco Andretti
    9Will Power
    10Ryan Hunter-Reay
    11Ed Jones
    12Oriol Servia
    13Mikhail Aleshin
    14Graham Rahal
    15Max Chilton
    16Charlie Kimball
    17James Hinchcliffe
    18Juan Pablo Montoya
    19Helio Castroneves
    20Jay Howard
    21Sage Karam
    22Josef Newgarden
    23Simon Pagenaud
    24Carlos Munoz
    25Gabby Chavez
    26Conor Daly
    27Jack Harvey
    28Pippa Mann
    29Spencer Pigot
    30Buddy Lazier
    31Sebastian Saavedra
    32Zach Veach
    33James Davison
    IndyCar.com

    Top Drivers to Watch

    Scott Dixon

    For the third time in his illustrious career, New Zealand's Scott Dixon captured the pole for the Indianapolis 500.

    His performance this year is undoubtedly his most impressive, however, as his four-lap average was the fastest in more than two decades, according to Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Twitter:

    Dixon was so impressive during qualifying that even fellow driver Graham Rahal couldn't stop himself from marveling:

    Dixon is a former Indy 500 winner, having taken the checkered flag in 2008, and he has a long history of success at IMS.

    Including his victory, Dixon has finished inside the top 10 on 10 different occasions in the Indy 500.

    He came in fourth and eighth in the past two years, respectively, and based on how his car looked during qualifying, there is every reason to believe he will be in the mix and vying for a win once again this year.

          

    Fernando Alonso

    Drivers from other racing series often try their hand at running for glory in the Indianapolis 500, and the biggest example of that in 2017 is Fernando Alonso.

    The Spaniard is a Formula One star with 32 career race wins and two world championships to his credit.

    Despite having no IndyCar experience, Alonso made the Fast Nine and qualified fifth, which suggests he will be a contender Sunday.

    Per BBC's Andrew Benson, however, Alonso is tempering expectations and not getting too excited about his run:

    While Alonso has plenty to overcome in terms of competing with IndyCar veterans, he is a longtime racer in his own right.

    He also has quality equipment driving for Andretti Autosport, which should allow him to keep pace with the top competition.

         

    Juan Pablo Montoya

    With two career Indianapolis 500 wins to his credit, Juan Pablo Montoya is one of only two active drivers to have won the race on multiple occasions along with Helio Castroneves' three.

    The Colombia native was victorious two years ago, and in four career starts at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, he has finished fifth or better on three occasions.

    Montoya didn't qualify particularly well as he will start 18th, but he isn't overly concerned, according to Jim Ayello of the Indianapolis Star: "I don't play big into qualifying. I never have here. I proved it two years ago when I won, and after eight laps, I was dead last. It doesn't really matter where you qualify."

    He qualified 15th when he won the Indy 500 in 2015, and an 18th-place start shouldn't do much to hinder his chances.

    Montoya made his season debut in the IndyCar Grand Prix with a 10th-place finish, which should give him some momentum heading toward the 500.

    With winning experience at IMS on his side, Montoya is among the drivers to beat provided he doesn't run into any mechanical issues.