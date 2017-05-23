Sudirman Cup 2017: Updated Points, Standings and Schedule After Tuesday

WANG ZHAO/Getty Images

India bounced back from their opening-match defeat to Denmark with a 4-1 win over Indonesia on Tuesday to keep alive their hopes of a quarter-final place at the 2017 Sudirman Cup.

Malaysia thrashed Germany 5-0 in the day's other Group 1 match. There were also 5-0 whitewashes for Vietnam, Macau, Australia and Singapore as they took on Canada, New Caledonia, Austria and the USA, respectively.

Meanwhile, Scotland ran out 4-1 winners over New Zealand, and Fiji beat Tahiti by the same scoreline.

Full results can be found at the tournament's official website, while the latest schedule can be found at SudirmanCup.com.au. Scoreboard.com provided the updated Group 1 standings.

Tuesday Recap

India played better than their 4-1 scoreline against Denmark suggested on Monday, and they showed their ability when they took on Indonesia, dropping just one match.

Ashwini Ponnappa and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy got them off to a winning start, albeit it took them over an hour to get past Tontowi Ahmad and Gloria Emanuelle Widjaja in a close battle, 22-20, 17-21, 21-19.

Srikanth Kidambi and Pusarla Sindhu handed them straightforward wins in the men's and women's singles either side of a men's doubles defeat to Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo, confirming India as the victors before Ponappa and N. Sikki Reddy capped it off with a win in the women's doubles.

Indian doubles specialist Gutta Jwala hailed the performance:

Germany also lost their opening match on Sunday when they came up against Japan, but they failed to turn things around and will exit the tournament at the group stage as a result.

Malaysia did not drop a single game over the course of the five matches, and they had wrapped it up in under three hours, with the longest match being the 42-minute opener as Tan Kian Meng and Lai Pei Jing beat Mark Lamsfuss and Isabel Herttrich 21-17, 21-13 in the mixed doubles.

BadmintonWorldTV provided some highlights of the one-sided contest:

Scotland successfully recovered from their defeat to Canada on Sunday and in some style, too, with New Zealand only able to take the final match as a solitary consolation.

Martin Campbell and Patrick MacHugh edged out Kevin Dennerly-Minturn and Oliver Leydon-Davis in the longest match of the contest at 48 minutes, before Kirsty Gilmour quickly dispatched Gaea Galvez 21-5, 21-9 in just 21 minutes to double Scotland's lead.

Kieran Merrilees made sure of the win soon after with a 21-15, 21-18 victory over Oscar Guo.

Per Dev Sukumar for the tournament's official website, Merrilees said: "We wanted to really win today after losing to Canada."

He added: "If we beat Vietnam we still can win the group, so that’s the aim, but we know it’s going to be hard. We were surprised with Canada, I don’t really know [why they didn’t field their best players]. When we saw that we knew we had a good chance at getting to No. 1 in the group."

Indeed, it's wide open in Group 2A, with Vietnam, Canada and Scotland all still capable of topping the group.

The Vietnamese have the advantage after beating both New Zealand and Canada, but a win for Scotland on Wednesday could see them finish first depending on Canada's result against the Kiwis.