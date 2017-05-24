The Biggest Question for Every NFL Team Heading into OTAs

30 of 32

Who's Going to Run the Ball in Tampa?

There isn't going to be a more hyped team over the next few months than the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Most of that hype appears to be justified. The Buccaneers won nine games last year and appear to be assembling a strong young nucleus on both sides of the ball. They supplemented that offensive corps with the addition of veteran wideout DeSean Jackson.

In Jackson, Mike Evans and rookies O.J. Howard and Chris Godwin, quarterback Jameis Winston has no shortage of targets in the passing game.

The question: Who is going to counter that passing game on the ground?

Tailback Doug Martin missed most of the 2016 season with hamstring issues and will sit out the first three games of the 2017 campaign due to a performance-enhancing drugs suspension. Buccaneers running backs coach Tim Spencer told Bonnie Mott of Bucs Wire that the Buccaneers will use OTAs and training camp to prepare for that absence.

"We're going to approach training camp—and we know that he won't be there the first three games—but we will approach like we're getting ready to play," Spencer said. "Everybody is going to be on point trying to be No. 1. That's what we do. Everybody has to prepare like they're No. 1. That's how you make the team, really, and we will choose from that. What we try to do is give guys an opportunity. We coach them up, and we try to make them make the decision about who's here and who's not here."

It's that last part that's a bit foreboding, especially when combined with what head coach Dirk Koetter had to say about Martin, per Joe Bucs Fan.

"Well, we have a deep group of running backs," Koetter said. "I mean, mainly due to injury last year we had to play a lot of guys. Jacquizz Rodgers, Charles Sims, Peyton Barber are all guys who played for us last year. Then, we drafted Jeremy McNichols in the fifth round out of Boise State. So, we will be going somewhat with a running back by committee. And then it is still yet to be determined what is going to happen at the end of Doug's suspension. But Doug has sure done a good job up to this point with our offseason program."

Those sound like the comments of two men prepared to keep Martin on the roster only if they have to, as glowing endorsements don't usually come with caveats.

At present, the Tampa Bay backfield is nothing but caveats.