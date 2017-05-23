Tony Romo to Make Broadcasting Debut at 2017 Dean & DeLuca Invitational

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo is set to make his CBS Sports broadcasting debut this weekend as part of the PGA Tour's Dean & DeLuca Invitational at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas.

According to NFL.com's Kevin Patra, CBS Sports producer Lance Barrow revealed the news Monday while speaking at a black-tie event: "I will give you a little note. This weekend for the first time ever he will be in the announce booth at 18 for a few moments. And it will be the first time that he will have the CBS Sports blazer on, and he will be introduced as our newest addition to CBS Sports, right here at Colonial."

Romo made a somewhat surprising move in April when he signed with CBS rather allowing the Cowboys to release him to continue his NFL career elsewhere.

Per ESPN.com's Adam Schefter and Todd Archer, the 37-year-old said on a conference call that stepping away from football as a player wasn't an easy decision: "It was a very difficult decision. I went back and forth a number of times. ... I felt like it was the right decision. My wife would tell you we've had a lot of late nights. It was nice to have some clarity."

While Romo will primarily serve as CBS Sports' top NFL analyst alongside Jim Nantz, he is part of the golf world as well.

Romo is a scratch golfer, and he attempted to qualify for the U.S. Open earlier this month but fell short of his goal.