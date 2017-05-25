French Open 2017: How to Catch Reveal of Roland Garros Draw

Julian Finney/Getty Images

The 2017 French Open will be a must-watch event for many reasons, but fans will want to tune in mainly because Roland Garros is set to host the most open competition of this kind for some years.

Andy Murray's fall from form of late has seen him jump out of the reckoning for many competition titles, which has given the likes of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal the openings they've needed to make a leap in the rankings.

Elsewhere, Novak Djokovic is another whose place near the summit of the world rankings has come under threat, giving way to new challengers who might make their lunge at the throne in Paris later this month.

The same can be said for the women's singles after last year's runner-up, Serena Williams, announced she'd be absent for this year's French Open through pregnancy, handing Simona Halep, Angelique Kerber, Garbine Muguruza and Co. new hopes of silverware.

Read on for details on how you can watch the Roland Garros draw, complete with a look toward what drama might unfold at this year's tournament.

Draw Date: Friday, May 26

Draw Time: 10 a.m. BST / 5 a.m. ET

Watch: RolandGarros.com

What To Watch Out For

"There for the taking" is a phrase that rings true for both sides of the French Open this year, with the men's and women's competitions opened up in a manner we haven't witnessed for some time in any Grand Slam.

The first half of 2017 has been an open arena in terms of where Masters and Open titles have been won, and Matt Dowell of WACH Fox recently illustrated how quick the men's pecking order has been to accept change:

Djokovic is sure to be a strong contender in the French capital, but Nadal's performances on clay recently have harked back to the Spaniard's injury-free days—a scary proposition for any player liable to come up against him.

He's not the only veteran reigning atop the men's rankings, however, after the Daily Mail's Mike Dickson showed how the upper echelons have been swarmed by more experienced stars of late:

Among those youngsters looking to upset the older generation will be Alexander Zverev, 20, who is fresh off a 6-4, 6-3 win over Djokovic in the final of the Italian Open, and Dominic Thiem, 23, who lost to Nole in the semi-finals.

Stuart Fraser of The Times noted the mixture of old and young male players among the top competition scorers this year:

Meanwhile, Romanian contender Halep looks like the favourite for the women's French Open with Williams out of the picture, although a lurking list of ladies await ready to pounce if she slips up.

Halep will have to win as an underdog if she is to triumph, too, after Jose Morgado of Portuguese newspaper Record released the seed list for the women's singles:

There is still a slim chance Petra Kvitova could feature in Paris as well, and BBC Sport reported she is recovering from the stabbed hand she suffered during a break-in at her home last year.

The BBC provided quotes from Kvitova after she posted an update upon making her return to training last month: "I hope this picture makes you as happy as it makes me."

Kvitova's return would add another capable player to the women's competition, and an open free-for-all is set to ensue in Paris, with Friday's draw setting the stage.

All stats courtesy of ATP World Tour.