Cristiano Ronaldo Lookalike Sends Iranian Voters into Frenzy at Election Vote

STR/Getty Images

Voters taking part in the Iranian presidential elections were reportedly sent into a frenzy by the presence of a lookalike bearing a striking resemblance to Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo.

The crowds in Tehran were stirred by Reza Alireza Lou last Friday, per the Mirror's Thomas Bristow, who reported many queued up to meet and take photos with Ronaldo's doppleganger.

Mimicking the look of top world footballers appears to be a rising trend in Iran's capital, too, after a Lionel Messi lookalike also recently took Tehran by storm.

AFP Tehran provided a glimpse at Ronaldo clone Alireza Lou, whose fashion choices even aligned with those that Portugal's captain might make:

As noted in the report, there was no way the real Ronaldo could have been present in Iran on the day considering he was going about his preparations for Real Madrid's last game of La Liga's season.

Los Merengues defeated Malaga 2-0 at the Rosaleda to clinch the Spanish league title ahead of their UEFA Champions League final against Juventus on Saturday, June 3, where Ronaldo is sure to play a key role in deciding the victor.