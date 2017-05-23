Larry Fitzgerald Says He Will Only Speak on His Playing Future Once This Season

Stephen Dunn/Getty Images

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald may be in the twilight of his career, but he doesn't intend to make it a regular topic of conversation during the 2017 season.

According to ESPN.com's Josh Weinfuss, Fitzgerald said Monday that once he discusses his playing future during training camp, he won't do so again for the remainder of the campaign: "I'm going to answer it one time, and I'm not even going to address it anymore."

Fitzgerald was regularly asked about his status last season, and he revealed Monday that constantly answering questions about retirement annoyed him: "Oh yeah...Yup, it does. Everybody wants to know what the future holds, but nobody knows what the future holds. I don't know what it holds."

The 33-year-old veteran is coming off another strong season, as he registered an NFL-leading 107 receptions for 1,023 yards and six touchdowns.

He is now third on the all-time receptions list with 1,125, ninth with 14,389 receiving yards and eighth with 104 receiving touchdowns.

The 10-time Pro Bowler figures to be a huge part of Arizona's offense once again in 2017, as he and the oft-injured John Brown are penciled in as quarterback Carson Palmer's top targets.