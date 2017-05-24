NHL Playoff Schedule 2017: Updated Conference Finals Bracket and Predictions

Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

For the second straight season, the Eastern Conference finals will move to a Game 7, which is a rare sight in a 2017 NHL playoffs that is about to stage just its third such matchup.

Through injuries and a rigorous second-round series, not much has come easy for the Pittsburgh Penguins, and they will need to perform well once more in a big spot to return to the Stanley Cup finals.

Meanwhile, the Ottawa Senators have played close games all postseason, and they will likely need to continue this trend to pull the upset.

Let us take a look at the schedule for this lone remaining conference final, as the Nashville Predators already clinched out West. Continue along for a preview of Thursday's Game 7.

Ottawa at Pittsburgh Schedule

When: Thursday, May 25 at 8 p.m.

Viewing Guide: NBCSN, Live stream at NBC Sports Live

Game 7 Preview

A hot goalie can change everything in a playoff series, and Craig Anderson is proving that notion in this matchup.

Through six games, Anderson has posted an outstanding save percentage above .960 in four contests. Taking out Game 5's blunder, he has stopped 157 of 164 shots in this series.

He capped this off with a ridiculous 45-save outing to extend the series on Tuesday night, which ESPN Stats & Info noted is not a rare performance for Anderson:

Anderson has been the foundation of Ottawa's game plan the last two rounds. Playing against superior teams personnelwise in the New York Rangers and Pittsburgh, the Senators have tried to frustrate their opponents by clogging up the middle of the ice to force turnovers and chances on the rush.

Anderson has been able to keep games close so that this strategy can be implemented throughout the game. If he were to falter and allow a few goals, Ottawa would be forced to open up and play at a high pace against teams it simply cannot keep up with. As a result, 13 of the Senators' 18 postseason games so far have been decided by one goal.

Ottawa head coach Guy Boucher credited Anderson as a legitimate top goalie in the NHL, saying he would not have agreed to take his position if Anderson were not a Senator, per Yahoo Sports' Greg Wyshynski.

"Last summer. I'll be honest with you, if I didn't have a No. 1 goalie, I didn't want the job. I've lived it for quite a few years, and it's hell when you don't have it because everything you do turns to darkness, and there's nothing that really matters when you don't have a real No. 1 goaltender," said Boucher.

Scoring consistently on Anderson was always going to be a challenge, but Pittsburgh looked to have solved this Ottawa game plan before Game 6, thanks to 10 goals in the previous two games. That still looks to be the case after Game 6, as the Penguins played possibly their best game of the series by outshooting the Senators 46-30 and dominating play for most of the night. Over the last three games, Pittsburgh outshot Ottawa 117-81.

The Penguins are still without Patric Hornqvist, Justin Schultz and Conor Sheary, but they are looking stronger thanks to the recent returns of guys like Trevor Daley, Carl Hagelin and Bryan Rust. That played a part in Pittsburgh's impressive effort in Game 6, and it comes as no surprise that head coach Mike Sullivan is confident his team can win if it plays that way in Game 7.

"I thought we played a real good game," Sullivan said, per the Associated Press (via USA Today). "I thought we dominated zone time. We had lots of chances. We didn't score tonight. The puck didn't go in the net, but if we continue to play the game that way, then I believe we'll get the result."

History will not be on Pittsburgh's side, though, as the franchise has struggled immensely in this type of situation. In seven instances where the Penguins played a home Game 7 after losing the previous contest, they are 0-7, per Sportsnet:

However, most of this current Pittsburgh group was either not around or did not have as prominent roles the last time this occurred in 2014. Right now, Evgeni Malkin is looking unstoppable, Phil Kessel is looking dangerous from all spots in the offensive zone and Sidney Crosby had a three-game goal streak going entering Game 6.

Matt Murray has also been stout, stopping 96 of 101 shots faced since being inserted midway through Game 3. Pittsburgh has also overcome adversity at every opportunity this postseason. When the Washington Capitals started rolling with two straight convincing wins to force Game 7 last round, Pittsburgh responded with an outstanding 2-0 win. Also, the Penguins went on to outscore Ottawa 10-2 in the two contests following Game 3's 5-1 rout this series.

Anderson stole Game 6, but the Penguins have clearly emerged as the better team these last three games. They have been able to break down Ottawa's defensive and are causing severe problems with their team speed. Experience should play a factor as well, as this Pittsburgh team was able to down the Tampa Bay Lightning in this same spot a year ago.

Ottawa has overcome steep odds and surprised all this postseason, but expect Pittsburgh to earn a win Thursday to get back to the Stanley Cup finals.

Statistics are courtesy of NHL.com unless otherwise noted.