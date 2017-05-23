U-20 World Cup 2017 Results: Latest Group Tables After England Own Goal and Draw

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

England's 2017 Under-20 World Cup campaign suffered its first hiccup on Tuesday as a 1-1 draw against Guinea left head coach Paul Simpson's side just a point ahead of hosts South Korea after their second Group A outing.

Lewis Cook bolted England ahead not long after the interval, but a mix-up at the back saw the Young Lions leak an embarrassing equaliser and gift Guinea their first-ever point at an U-20 World Cup.

Elsewhere, Venezuela defeated Vanuatu 7-0 at the Daejeon World Cup Stadium, a result that left manager Rafael Dudamel's side three points clear at the top of Group B, while Vanuatu's tournament is one result from coming to its end.

Later on Tuesday, Germany will attempt to resurrect their qualification bid and take on Group B opponents Mexico looking to avenge their Venezuela defeat, while hosts South Korea prepare to face Group A rivals Argentina.

Read on for a breakdown of Tuesday's results, complete with a recap and a look at the updated U-20 World Cup standings.

2017 U20 World Cup: Tuesday's Group Scores Group Team 1 Score Team 2 A England 1-1 Guinea B Venezuela 7-0 Vanuatu A Mexico 12 p.m. BST/7 a.m. ET Germany B South Korea 12 p.m. BST/7 a.m. ET Argentina FIFA.com

Updated Group Standings Group A MP - GD - Pts England 2 – 3 – 4 South Korea 1 – 3 – 3 Guinea 2 – -3 – 1 Argentina 1 – -3 – 0 Group B MP - GD - Pts Venezuela 2 – 9 – 6 Mexico 1 - 1 - 3 Germany 1 – -2 – 0 Vanuatu 2 – -7 – 0 FIFA.com

Recap

A frustrating day for England head coach Simpson ended with Guinea snatching a point from their meeting despite falling one goal behind, although they didn't need a shot on target to secure a share of the spoils.

England's young guns would have undoubtedly held a vision of besting their African foes, but Guinea's reinvigorated response to their second-half goal was deserving of a point in the end.

Not long after Juventus starlet Oumar Toure hit the woodwork down the other end, Cook opened up the space he needed to lash home the breakthrough from 30 yards out, via Eurosport UK:

The lead lasted all of six minutes, though, after Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson and Chelsea's Fikayo Tomori got in a mix up at the back and handed their opponents an easy equaliser:

The Young Lions survived a late one-on-one chance for Naby Bangoura and almost found the winner at the death but could only hit the side netting as Guinea secured a valuable draw and their first point in this competition.

Elsewhere, Venezuela ran rampant in their meeting against Vanuatu and opened up a temporary three-point cushion in Group B following a 7-0 demolition that did their goal difference a world of good.

After beating Germany 2-0 in their opener, the Vinotinto got up a head of steam once again in Daejeon and were two goals to the good at the break thanks to strikes from Williams Velasquez and Sergio Cordova, per South American football writer Tom Robinson:

Adalberto Penaranda and Wuilker Farinez added to the scoreline in the early exchanges of the second period before Cordova notched a second, substitute Hurtado added a sixth and Samuel Sosa notched at the death to complete Venezuela's rout.

Dudamel's men now sit with daylight between them and the rest of Group B, although Mexico can climb level with the South Americans if they manage to defeat Germany in the pool's later fixture.