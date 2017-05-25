Kell Brook vs. Errol Spence Jr.: Fight Time, Date, Live Stream and TV Info

Mark Robinson/Getty Images

Errol Spence Jr. will be the latest contender to try to take Kell Brook's IBF welterweight title this Saturday, with the pair poised to collide at Sheffield's Bramall Lane.

This will be the fifth bout in succession that Brook has fought in the United Kingdom, and he takes on a fearsome foe in the hopes he can immediately bounce back from last year's defeat to Gennady Golovkin.

Brook boasted a spotless record prior to that meeting against the unified middleweight champion, and Spence's 21-0 record means he is a similarly impressive specimen entering Saturday's fixture.

Only three of the American's 21 victories thus far have gone the distance, and Brook has something to prove after making that audacious step up to middleweight before his defeat to Golovkin via fifth-round stoppage.

Read on for a preview of Saturday's meeting between two of the welterweight division's most worthy contenders, complete with live-stream information and match details.

Date: Saturday, May 27

Time: Main Event approx. 10 p.m. BST/5 p.m. ET

Venue: Bramall Lane, Sheffield

Live Stream: Sky Go app (UK), Showtime Anytime (U.S.)

TV Info: Sky Sports Box Office (UK), Showtime (U.S.)

Special K vs. Special Spence

While Brook's return to the welterweight division may give him some cause for relief following September's loss to Golovkin, Spence is a rising star on the American circuit who should be treated with care.

Spence, a power specialist of the highest calibre, recently told Showtime's Mark Weigel what's to be expected this weekend:

Aside from Spence himself, Sugar Ray Leonard Jr. is another star of the sport who believes his compatriot has the means to back up his hype, and he told Sky Sports the fighter is the "real deal":

"This fight is so intriguing and I like it because the winner is going to be based upon who carries out their game plan and who doesn't get too cute, who doesn't get too comfortable. The guy who fights this fight, wins this fight. From what I've seen, Errol Spence is the real deal. I watched this young man from day one and I've seen improvements in him."

Now 27, Spence is showing the hallmarks of a fighter looking to make that step up to championship grade, but he couldn't have picked many harder bouts than an IBF welterweight title showdown with Brook.

The winner of this fight will have their chance to unify the welterweight titles with a crack at Keith Thurman, and Brook is in the unfamiliar position of attempting to avoid back-to-back defeats.

Brook's Home Comforts

It promises to be significant that this will be Spence's first fixture outside his native United States, and his only match outside the United States to date—against Chris van Heerden in Ontario, Canada—also happened to be one of his longest.

The Long Island native has only gone beyond the sixth round on three occasions in his 21-fight career, and Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn teased an epic clash unfolding at Bramall Lane:

Sheffield's home supporters are sure to be egging on their hometown favourite come Saturday, but Floyd Mayweather Jr. recently suggested he doesn't see the away venue being a problem for Spence, via iFL TV:

It's been eight fights and almost three years since Spence has gone to a decision in his career, and Brook will be wary of the power he possesses, although that won't come close to what Golovkin unleashed upon him last year.

That being said, the 31-year-old will also be relying on his Sheffield comrades to make Bramall Lane an imposing venue for the travelling fighter, who has made swift steps through the welterweight division's elite of late.