    Adrien Silva Sale to Leicester City Announced by Sporting

    Tom SunderlandFeatured ColumnistSeptember 7, 2017

    LISBON, PORTUGAL - AUGUST 11: Sporting CP midfielder Adrien Silva from Portugal during the Portuguese Primeira Liga round two match between Sporting CP and Vitoria FC at Estadio Jose Alvalade on July 29, 2017 in Lisbon, Portugal. (Photo by Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images)
    Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images

    Sporting have released the financial details behind Adrien Silva's move to Leicester City, revealing the Foxes paid €29.5 million for the midfielder, who is unlikely to feature before January after the deal narrowly missed the transfer deadline.

    Per Tom Webber of Goal.com, Sporting informed the Portuguese Securities Market Commission of the details behind the move, making it official. Because Leicester missed the transfer deadline by 14 seconds, he's not currently eligible to be registered, although the Foxes are still hopeful a solution can be found.

    Silva was a part of the Portugal team that ran to victory at last year's European Championships and leaves Sporting after 15 years in Lisbon, having first joined the club's academy back in 2002.

    Once he's eligible to play, the France-born playmaker will hope to bring Leicester the kind of quality they need to muster a Premier League title challenge like the one that saw them romp to the crown in 2015-16.

    Silva scored 39 goals in 237 appearances for Sporting and moves to the Premier League hoping he can increase his trophy count under manager Craig Shakespeare.

