Gylfi Sigurdsson Reportedly Agrees £25M Everton Transfer Amid Tottenham Rumours

Swansea City have reportedly agreed to sell Gylfi Sigurdsson to Everton for £25 million, though the Toffees are yet to agree personal terms with the midfielder as he wants a pay increase of £40,000 per week.

Per the Mirror's Adrian Kajumba, the Iceland star wants his £80,000 wages to rise to around £120,000.

Everton reportedly want to wrap up the deal early in order to beat the likes of Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton to his signature.

The Toffees may well have a hole to fill in their team this summer if Ross Barkley leaves, as the midfielder is entering the final year of his contract at Goodison Park and could soon be on his way.

BBC Sport's Phil McNulty believes manager Ronald Koeman would sell him on without compunction:

Sigurdsson would be the ideal candidate to plug that gap. The midfielder may have failed to establish himself in the starting lineup at Spurs, but he's a cut above the other players at Swansea, and Everton are perhaps at the perfect level for him to thrive.

He had an excellent season with the Swans and played a key role in keeping them in the Premier League.

Here's a look at some of his numbers, per Squawka:

Sigurdsson 2016-17 Premier League Stats Apps 38 Goals 9 Assists 13 Chances Created 72 Tackles 29 Interceptions 36 Pass Completion 78% Squawka

Sigurdsson is also a significant threat from set pieces, per the Premier League's official Twitter account:

With Sigurdsson lining up alongside Idrissa Gueye and Morgan Schneiderlin, Everton would have a midfield brimming with industry and creativity, and the likes of Romelu Lukaku would benefit greatly from his impeccable delivery.

Bleacher Report UK's Matt Jones believes the 27-year-old would be the ideal capture:

Everton are in something of a league of their own at the moment, not quite good enough to challenge the Premier League's top six having ended up eight points behind Manchester United, but significantly better than the rest of the division having finished 15 points ahead of nearest rival Southampton.

On his own, Sigurdsson may not be enough to help them bridge that gap with those above, but he'd improve their team and would be a strong step in the right direction.