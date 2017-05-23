FIFA 17 Ultimate Team: FUT Team of the Week 36 Predictions for New in-Form Cards

Tony Marshall/Getty Images

Harry Kane won't feature in Team of the Week 36 on Wednesday when FIFA 17's latest batch of upgrades are released, despite finishing his season with seven goals in two matches.

The striker's presence in Team-of-the-Season packs will prevent his inclusion, but Tottenham Hotspur team-mate Heung-Min Son is likely to feature after he notched a pair of goals and assists across the two games on Thursday and Sunday.

He could be joined by Manchester City's Sergio Aguero after he bagged two goals and an assist against Watford on Sunday.

Keylor Navas could be included between the sticks after he played a key role in helping Real Madrid beat Malaga 2-0 to win their first La Liga title since 2012.

Read on for a look at our predicted lineup for Team of the Week 36, plus pack details.

FIFA 17 Team of the Week 36 Predictions Position Player, Club, Nationality, Predicted Rating GK Keylor Navas, Real Madrid, Costa Rica, 86 RB Fernandinho, Manchester City, Brazil, 83 LB Jonas Hector, FC Cologne, Germany, 86 LB Ben Davies, Tottenham Hotspur, Wales, 83 LM Vitolo, Sevilla, Spain, 85 CM Georginio Wijnaldum, Liverpool, Netherlands, 84 RM Mohamed Salah, Roma, Egypt, 88 LW Heung-Min Son, Tottenham Hotspur, South Korea, 90 ST Alexandre Lacazette, Lyon, France, 90 ST Sergio Aguero, Manchester City, Argentina, 92 ST Marco Reus, Borussia Dortmund, Germany, 90 Substitutes GK Andreas Luthe, FC Augsburg, Germany, 74 CB Sergei Ignashevich, CSKA Moscow, Russia, 82 CAM Nicolas de Preville, Lille, France, 84 CAM Miguel Almiron, Atalanta United, Paraguay, 81 LM Filip Kostic, Hamburger SV, Serbia, 83 ST Yuya Osako, FC Cologne, Japan, 80 ST Florin Andone, Deportivo La Coruna, Romania, 82 Reserves CB Julien Laporte, Clermont, France, 64 RB Espen Ruud, Odd BK, Norway, 74 RM Kai Havertz, Bayer Leverkusen, Germany, 64 ST Ruben Farfan, Santiago Wanderers, Chile, 72 ST Jorge Vidal Molina, Getafe, Spain, 74 FUTHead.com

EA Sports will announce Team of the Week 36 on Wednesday, May 24, at 3 p.m. BST (10 a.m. ET), and the in-form players will be released into card packs at 6 p.m. BST (1 p.m. ET) later that day. Stats and ratings have been provided by FUTHead.com.

If a player's original rating is the highest available in bronze (64) or silver (74), his first in-form cannot feature an overall increase but will feature improved individual stats.

Sergio Aguero, Manchester City

City dispatched Watford with consummate ease on Sunday as they confirmed their place in the Premier League's top three, and Aguero took full advantage of some lax defending as he netted twice in their 5-0 win.

The Argentinian raced onto Kevin De Bruyne's slide-rule through ball and fired into the bottom corner while one-on-one with Heurelho Gomes, before finishing off a lovely team move with a tap-in.

The brace took him to 20 Premier League goals for the season, a milestone tally as demonstrated by Sky Sports Statto:

Aguero also turned provider for Gabriel Jesus with a surging run and excellent cross from the right.

The striker already boasts a potent combination of pace and shooting ability, with his base stats in those categories being 91 and 92 on his 91-rated Man-of-the-Match card.

An in-form boost should see those get even better, while his comparatively weak stats of 80 passing and 78 physical should also improve to make him a stronger all-round threat.

Heung-Min Son, Tottenham Hotspur

Son finished his excellent campaign for Spurs with two strong performances as they beat Leicester City 6-1 and Hull City 7-1.

Two nice finishes—a volley from Dele Alli's pass and a curling effort from 25 yards—and an assist for Kane capped an outstanding outing against Leicester, and he also laid on a pass for Alli against Hull.

Sky Sports' Lyall Thomas hailed the Korean:

Four base stats—pace, dribbling, passing and shooting—on Son's 89-rated award-winner card are already 90 or above, so he's among the most lethal wide players available on the game.

Further upgrades will only make him even more difficult to contain as he marauds down the left flank.

Keylor Navas, Real Madrid

Real Madrid needed at least a point from their final game of the season to ensure they won La Liga's title, and Navas played a vital role as he made several good stops in the match.

Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images

Indeed, he made six saves overall, per WhoScored.com, with ESPN FC's Dermot Corrigan picking out perhaps the best as he hailed the Costa Rican's return to form:

Navas' strengths on his base 85-rated card are his 87 diving and 85 reflexes, both of which should improve even more if he earns his first in-form boost of the season.

If his 72 kicking improves to a more palatable rating, he'll become a more viable option for players who build from the back and rely on strong distribution from their 'keepers.