Steve Kerr Unsure If He'll Coach Warriors in 2017 NBA Finals Due to Back Injury

Anne Peterson/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has missed the majority of the 2017 NBA playoffs because of his back injury and is unsure if he will return for the NBA Finals.

Marc J. Spears of ESPN's The Undefeated reported the news Monday after Golden State finished its Western Conference Finals sweep of the San Antonio Spurs with a 129-115 victory.

Kerr last coached Golden State in Game 2 of its first-round sweep of the Portland Trail Blazers. He said during that series he wasn't going to treat the situation as one where he would coach one contest and miss the next, per Anthony Slater of the Mercury News:

This comes after Chris Haynes of ESPN.com reported Kerr attended practice on Saturday, May 13, for the first time since he took his leave of absence. According to Haynes, "back pain stemming from surgery he had almost two years ago" has been the primary issue for Kerr.

Mike Brown stepped in to lead the team in Kerr's absence and has helped lead it to a perfect 12-0 start in the playoffs.