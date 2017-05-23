    Manu Ginobili Says He Will Take 3-4 Weeks Before Making Retirement Decision

    Scott Polacek
May 23, 2017

    SAN ANTONIO, TX - MAY 22: Manu Ginobili #20 of the San Antonio Spurs waves as he leaves the court after the Golden State Warriors defeated the San Antonio Spurs 129-115 in Game Four of the 2017 NBA Western Conference Finals at AT&T Center on May 22, 2017 in San Antonio, Texas.
    Ronald Cortes/Getty Images

    San Antonio Spurs guard Manu Ginobili scored 15 points and dished out seven assists in his team's 129-115 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Monday.

    The 39-year-old was not ready to say whether Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals was his final career contest and noted he will take three to four weeks to make his decision, per Ben Golliver of Sports Illustrated:

    Ginobili said he felt he could still play and looked the part Monday on 6-of-12 shooting and in Game 3 when he poured in 21 points on 7-of-9 shooting.

    The Spurs reacted to his performance:

    He drew a standing ovation from the thankful San Antonio crowd when he left the floor:

    In all, Ginobili has played 15 seasons and been a Spur his entire career. He wasn't the same dominant force this season (7.5 points in 18.7 minutes per game) as he was in his prime, but he showed flashes of the instant offense he provided when he was a two-time All-Star and two-time member of the All-NBA third team.

    Whenever Ginobili does retire, he will likely have a spot at the Hall of Fame reserved as a Spurs legend and one of the best international players in league history. The Argentina native won four NBA titles with the Spurs and gold (2004) and bronze (2008) medals as an Olympian.

    The basketball world will be anxiously awaiting his decision in three to four weeks.