Manu Ginobili Says He Will Take 3-4 Weeks Before Making Retirement Decision

Ronald Cortes/Getty Images

San Antonio Spurs guard Manu Ginobili scored 15 points and dished out seven assists in his team's 129-115 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Monday.

The 39-year-old was not ready to say whether Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals was his final career contest and noted he will take three to four weeks to make his decision, per Ben Golliver of Sports Illustrated:

Ginobili said he felt he could still play and looked the part Monday on 6-of-12 shooting and in Game 3 when he poured in 21 points on 7-of-9 shooting.

The Spurs reacted to his performance:

He drew a standing ovation from the thankful San Antonio crowd when he left the floor:

In all, Ginobili has played 15 seasons and been a Spur his entire career. He wasn't the same dominant force this season (7.5 points in 18.7 minutes per game) as he was in his prime, but he showed flashes of the instant offense he provided when he was a two-time All-Star and two-time member of the All-NBA third team.

Whenever Ginobili does retire, he will likely have a spot at the Hall of Fame reserved as a Spurs legend and one of the best international players in league history. The Argentina native won four NBA titles with the Spurs and gold (2004) and bronze (2008) medals as an Olympian.

The basketball world will be anxiously awaiting his decision in three to four weeks.