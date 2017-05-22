Odell Beckham Jr. Reportedly Skips Day 1 of Giants OTAs

Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

The New York Giants held their first organized team activity of the offseason Monday, but star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was reportedly not in attendance.

Dan Duggan of NJ.com reported the news, citing "a person familiar with the situation."

While the OTAs are voluntary, Duggan noted most of the team was there for the offseason's first one.

While Beckham is not required to be there and there are no bonuses in his contract related to participating in the offseason workouts, Duggan pointed out "it's no secret that coaches would prefer to have the entire team in attendance as the installation of the offensive and defensive playbook begins."

There wasn't a known reason the star receiver was not there Monday, but New York's first required offseason activity is a three-day minicamp starting June 13.

This will surely be forgotten during the regular season if Beckham continues to perform on the field. He was a Pro Bowler in each of the first three seasons of his career and is coming off a 2016 campaign that saw him tally 1,367 receiving yards and 10 touchdown catches.

However, he did miss a chance to develop on-field rapport with new wide receiver Brandon Marshall on Monday.