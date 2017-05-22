Cris Cyborg Issues Statement After Punching Angela Magana at UFC Athlete Retreat

Buda Mendes/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Cristiane "Cyborg" Justino provided a statement on her Facebook page Monday regarding her physical altercation with Angela Magana at the UFC Athlete Retreat in Las Vegas this past weekend.

Cyborg alluded to disparaging comments directed toward her: "When disparaging comments are made at the top, it sets an example that it is acceptable within the company, allowing lower ranking individuals to continuing following examples of leaders, establishing the culture and practices of the company:"



MMA Fighting's Ariel Helwani reported Cyborg took exception to personal attacks from Magana on Twitter. In one tweet, Magana compared the Brazilian star to Jigsaw from the Saw film franchise (warning: tweet contains NSFW language):

FanSided's Cage Pages obtained video of the incident (warning: video contains NSFW language):

Magana tweeted about the altercation:

A spokesperson for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department told ESPN.com's Brett Okamoto that authorities cited Cyborg for misdemeanor battery but did not arrest her.

Since signing with UFC in March 2015, Cyborg has beaten Leslie Smith and Lina Lansberg.

It looked like her career would be put on hold after the United States Anti-Doping Agency flagged one of her samples for a potential violation in December. However, USADA cleared the 31-year-old in February, granting her a therapeutic use exemption and making her eligible to return to the Octagon.