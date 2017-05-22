4-Star PF Jontay Porter Commits to Missouri After Decommitting from Washington

Credit: Scout

Jontay Porter announced Monday he has committed to the Missouri Tigers.

Porter shared his decision on Twitter:

The Seattle native is the No. 43 player overall and No. 13 power forward in the 2018 recruiting class, per Scout. ESPN.com's Jeff Borzello noted Porter could make himself available for the Tigers right away despite being listed as a 2018 recruit:

It will be a family affair for the Tigers. Michael Porter Sr. is an assistant coach on the staff, and Michael Porter Jr., the No. 1 player in the country, per Scout, committed to the school in March.

Like his brother, Jontay was set to be a member of the Washington Huskies prior to the firing of Lorenzo Romar. Following Romar's departure, Jontay decommitted from the school. In addition, Michael Jr. switched his commitment from Washington to Missouri, while Michael Sr. accepted a job with the Tigers.

Before pledging his future to Mizzou, Jontay told SEC Country's Kyle Tucker he sees a big turnaround ahead for a program that went 8-24 in 2016-17: "Mike's such a ridiculous player, surrounded by other talent, I think the sky is the limit. A lot of people will call me crazy if I say this, but I think they could win a national championship."

Should Jontay reclassify and make himself eligible for 2017-18, he'd join an already loaded class.

First-year head coach Cuonzo Martin wasted little time making an impression on the recruiting trail. The Tigers rank 15th nationally on Scout. Along with Michael Porter Jr., Missouri will welcome in Jeremiah Tilmon, the eighth-best center in the country.

Of course, by assembling a strong core of recruits—coupled with a young roster that should improve—Martin has raised expectations significantly for the Tigers. Anything short of an NCAA tournament appearance during the upcoming campaign will be a disappointment.