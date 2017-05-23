NHL Playoff Schedule 2017: Remaining Conference Finals Dates, TV Info, and Odds

Gene J.Puskar/Associated Press

The Western Conference representative in the Stanley Cup Final was set on Monday when the Nashville Predators defeated the Anaheim Ducks 6-3 to win their series 4-2.

That's right: Nashville will compete against either the Pittsburgh Penguins or Ottawa Senators for the chance to hoist the Stanley Cup for the first time in franchise history.

Things were all evened up at 3-3 between the Preds and the Ducks in the third period before Nashville went on an offensive rampage, scoring three times in eight minutes.

Nashville was a model of efficiency, scoring six goals on 18 shots.

Now, the Preds will take on the winner of the Penguins-Senators series, which the Pens lead 3-2 and can end with a win on Tuesday.

All the information you need to watch that Game 6, which could be the last in the conference finals, play out is below, including odds and analysis.

Eastern Conference Finals: Pittsburgh vs. Ottawa

Game 6

Date: Tuesday, May 23

Time: 8 p.m.

TV: NBCSN

Odds: Pittsburgh -145 (bet $145 to win $100), Ottawa +131 (via OddsShark)

Game 7 (if necessary)

Date: Thursday, May 25

Time: 8 p.m.

TV: NBCSN

Bless the Penguins' hearts for potentially taking this series against Ottawa all the way to a Game 7.

Not only that, but the Pens, who are leading the series at 3-2 heading into Tuesday's matchup, have a chance to put the Senators away for good in Game 6 despite a roster completely inundated with injuries, including but not limited to Patric Hornqvist, Justin Schultz, Kris Letang and Bryan Rust.

That means the Penguins have been almost completely without a top defensive presence. Needless to say, their committee mentality has been keeping them afloat in these playoffs.

As Adam Gretz of NBC Sports points out, "just about everybody is playing more than they are used to while there is virtually no difference between each role."

Game 5, which saw Pittsburgh destroy the Senators 7-0, was so obviously the point at which the pendulum swung heavily in the Penguins' direction, but it was also the first lead Pittsburgh had taken outright in the series.

Before that beatdown, the Pens had only been matching blows with the Senators, tying it all up after Ottawa established a series lead.

But now, the Penguins control their own destiny.

After all, despite the litany of injuries, Pittsburgh still has Phil Kessel. And he's doing this:

When both teams are at full strength, the Penguins personnel outshines the Senators, even with stars such as Erik Karlsson or Derick Brassard on the ice.

But now, just as the Penguins are inching closer to full strength with three lines available again, Ottawa is struggling with injuries, including to those aforementioned contributors, though Jonas Siegel of the Canadian Press reports they will dress in Game 6.

It didn't look like things would turn out this way after Game 3. With the series tied up 1-1, the Senators set out to establish themselves when they ran up a 4-0 lead in the first period before the 5-1 outcome.

Now, the Pens are one victory away from winning a seventh consecutive series, which has not happened since 2009, per Rob Trites of OddsShark.