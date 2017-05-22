Lakers News: Charles Oakley Says LA Wouldn't Make Playoffs with Carmelo Anthony

Elsa/Getty Images

Charles Oakley doesn't see the Los Angeles Lakers as an ideal fit for Carmelo Anthony.

In a TMZ Sports video, Oakley said, "No, Carmelo can't help the Lakers" when asked whether the Syracuse product should attempt to play for the Purple and Gold next year.

Oakley continued, "He should go to a team that has a chance to get to the playoffs and be successful next year."

Anthony has a no-trade clause in his contract and can reject any potential trade destination if the Knicks attempt to move him to accelerate their rebuilding process.

This comes after Oakley said on May 3 that Anthony "just needs to get out of New York," per TMZ Sports. "This city is just, you know, so much going on with management. You know, he deserves better, but you have to speak up for yourself."

Of course, there has been plenty of bad blood between Oakley and the management of the Knicks since he was forcibly removed from Madison Square Garden during a February contest between New York and the Los Angeles Clippers.

Will Warriors Bust Out the Brooms for Historic Sweep of Spurs in Game 4? Avery Bradley’s Game-Winning 3-Pointer Caps 21-Point Comeback LeBron James Swats Avery Bradley on the Chase Down Block Kobe Dishes Out Rare Retirement Assist to Help High School Class Ace Finals Bold Predictions for the 2017 NBA Draft Can Celtics Bounce Back to Avoid Short Eastern Conference Finals vs. Cavaliers? Howard Beck NBA Spotlight: Can We Just Fast-Forward to the Finals Already? Devin Booker Will Make Special Olympian a Lottery Star Steph Curry and Kevin Durant Combine for 74 Points in Game 1 John Wall Hits the Game-Winning Three in Game 6 Manu Ginobili Makes a Perfect-Timed Block on Harden in Game 5 Spur Paid $150 for Tryout....Now He's a Playoff Starter Celtics and Game 7s Have a Lot of History...Which Isn't Good for Wizards John Wall Post Game Interview John Wall Game-Winning Three 'One Lucky Shot Deserves Another': Derek Fisher's 0.4 Second Game-Winner NBA Fans Are Undisputed Sixth Man of the Year for Best Postseason Celebrations Night in the NBA: Celtics Overpower Wizards Avery Bradley Dunked on the Wizards

Chris Mannix of The Vertical wrote "Oakley has long had a complicated, often contemptuous relationship with the Knicks" even before the incident.

As for Anthony, Brian Mahoney of the Associated Press reported Knicks president Phil Jackson suggested New York would be better off if the 10-time All-Star is "using his talent somewhere he can win or chase that championship."

If Anthony takes Oakley's advice, he will realize winning that championship isn't going to happen with the Lakers and reject any trade sending him that way.