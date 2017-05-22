JR Smith Says LeBron James 'Has to Be Aggressive,' Expects Improvement in Game 4

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

Cleveland Cavaliers guard JR Smith foresees a return to form for LeBron James in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics.

"He's got to be aggressive, get downhill, play like he's been playing, play confident," Smith said Monday, per ESPN.com's Dave McMenamin. "That's what I always think, when people of his stature or people like him, you've got to play confident the whole night and play aggressive. It's the Eastern Conference Finals. It's not enough for him. For what he does, what he brings, it's not enough. He knows that. We know that. Just expect him to be better in Game 4."

James had one of his worst postseason performances in recent memory in Cleveland's 111-108 Game 3 defeat. He scored 11 points on 4-of-13 shooting and turned the ball over six times.

The four-time MVP didn't hide from his poor showing, telling reports, per Sports Illustrated's Ben Golliver: "Me personally, I didn't have it. That's all I've got to say about my performance."

Even the best are entitled to have a poor day at the office. James is still averaging 26.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 6.7 assists for the series, and the Cavs still have a 2-1 lead.

All things considered, Cleveland has more reason to expect a bounce-back night from LeBron in Game 4 than Boston has to count on Marcus Smart hitting seven three-pointers again.

If anything, the Cavs' defeat may have served as a wake-up call for James and the Cavaliers following lopsided victories in the first two games of the conference finals. Should LeBron struggle again and the Celtics tie the series, then Cavaliers fans may have cause for concern.