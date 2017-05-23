NBA Draft 2017: 1st-Round Mock Draft and Predictions for Top Underrated Players

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

The NBA draft is just weeks away, and much of the focus will be on two of the league's traditional powers in the Boston Celtics and the Los Angeles Lakers, who have the first two picks in the annual selection process.

While the Celtics have enjoyed a remarkable that has seen them earn a spot in the Eastern Conference Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Lakers are trying to claw their way back to respectability.

Both teams have a chance to improve their chances of regaining full glory by selecting elite players.

The belief here is that the Celtics will take guard Markelle Fultz of Washington with the top pick and that the Lakers will select UCLA star guard Lonzo Ball.

Both of those players have a chance to make an impact right away, and so do forward Josh Jackson of Kansas and guards De'Aaron Fox and Malik Monk, both from Kentucky.

These are the elite players in the draft and they could all be selected within the top five spots and almost certainly in the top 10.

2017 Mock Draft, First Round Selection, Team Player 1. Boston Celtics (via Nets) Markelle Fultz, G, Washington 2. Los Angeles Lakers Lonzo Ball, G, UCLA 3. Philadelphia 76ers Josh Jackson, F, Kansas 4. Phoenix Suns De'Aaron Fox, G, Kentucky 5. Sacramento Kings (via Sixers) Malik Monk, G, Kentucky 6. Orlando Magic Jonathan Isaac, F, Florida State 7. Minnesota Timberwolves Jayson Tatum, F, Duke 8. New York Knicks Dennis Smith Jr., G, NC State 9. Dallas Mavericks Frank Ntilikina, G, France 10. Sacramento Kings (via Pelicans) Tyler Lydon, F, Syracuse 11. Charlotte Hornets Lauri Markkanen, F, Arizona 12. Detroit Pistons John Collins, F, Wake Forest 13. Denver Nuggets Justin Jackson, F, North Carolina 14. Miami Heat TJ Leaf, F, UCLA 15. Portland Trail Blazers Ivan Rabb, F, California 16. Chicago Bulls Harry Giles, F, Duke 17. Milwaukee Bucks OG Anunoby, F, Indiana 18. Indiana Pacers Dwayne Bacon, F, Florida State 19. Atlanta Hawks Terrance Ferguson, G, Australia 20. Portland Trail Blazers (via Grizzlies) Sindarius Thornwell, G, South Carolina 21. Oklahoma City Thunder Luke Kennard, G, Duke 22. Brooklyn Nets (via Wizards) Josh Hart, G, Villanova 23. Toronto Raptors (via Clippers) Jarrett Allen, C, Texas 24. Utah Jazz Moritz (Moe) Wagner, F, Michigan 25. Orlando Magic (via Raptors) Donovan Mitchell, G, Louisville 26. Portland Trail Blazers (via Cavaliers) Bam Adebayo, F, Kentucky 27. Brooklyn Nets (via Celtics) Jonathan Jeanne, C, France 28. Los Angeles Lakers (via Rockets) Justin Patton, C, Creighton 29. San Antonio Spurs Zach Collins, C, Gonzaga 30. Utah Jazz (via Warriors) Hamidou Diallo, G, Kentucky Silverman projections

However, the most publicized and well-known players are not the only players who have a chance to man key roles at the next level.

While the most elite players will be selected with the top 10 to 15 picks, there are a number of underrated players who will go later in the first round—or possibly in the second—who can make a major impact.

Start with South Carolina's Sindarius Thornwell, a 6'5" shooting guard who is an outstanding finisher around the rim and has improved his outside shooting throughout his college career.

Thornwell is also a very strong rebounder who has a chance to be a first-rate defensive player. He averaged 21.4 points and 7.1 rebounds per game while shooting .444 from the field.

While most of the elite players in the draft are freshmen, Thornwell played four years for the Gamecocks, and his experience gives him something younger players don't have.

"I bring more toughness (than the freshman players)," he said, per Joel Brigham of Basketball Insiders. "Physically, I already can compete, and I'm mature enough to understand my role and not get as upset about maybe not playing as much right away. Plus, I'm able to guard. Young guys don't understand; that's what's going to get you minutes."

Guard Josh Hart of Villanova is another experienced player who earned his draft status after a four-year stay with the Wildcats.

He was a key member of the 2016 national champions, and he may have been even more effective as a senior than he was during the title run.

Hart is a solidly built 6'5", 210-pound guard who is also capable of playing the small forward role. He is a big-time scorer who can also handle the role of playmaker. Hart averaged 18.7 points per game and shot 51.0 percent from the field last season. He also averaged 6.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game.

The key to Hart's development has been his ability to keep an even keel on an every-game basis. "There are times where I feel like I might be too intense, and that clouds certain things," Hart said, per Brian Hamilton of Sports Illustrated. "I try to be focused and all that. But not overly intense to the point where it can hurt me."

Moritz "Moe" Wagner of Michigan may not have been a superstar in college and he doesn't project to be on at the next level either. However, Wagner has quite a bit of skill at 6'11" and 231 pounds, and he is an excellent shooter with the agility to get open and make plays.

The Berlin native averaged 12.1 points last season and shot an impressive 56.0 percent from the field.

Michigan head coach John Beilein believes Wagner has a bright future. "He's gonna be able to paint that canvas in any way he wants as he goes forward," Beilein said, per Shawn Windsor of the Detroit Free Press. "He's a tremendous student of the game. He's so talented."