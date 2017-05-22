Kevin Durant Apologizes for Comments on Blowouts in 2017 NBA Playoffs

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Kevin Durant apologized to fans who felt disrespected after the Golden State Warriors superstar responded to the large number of blowouts during the NBA playoffs by saying, "If you don't like it, don't watch it."

"I mean, life can be simple, man," Durant told Chris Haynes of ESPN.com on Monday. "If you don't like the way the game is going, just turn it off. If you're enjoying it, just keep it on. Life is simple. I didn't mean it to disrespect anybody, but if you felt disrespected, I'm sorry. But if you don't enjoy the game, turn it off [and] turn something else on. If you do, enjoy the rest of it, man."

The Warriors have provided a number of those blowouts, with nine of their 11 wins coming by 10 or more points. The San Antonio Spurs haven't been immune from that dominance, with Golden State dominating Games 2 and 3 by a combined 48 points.

The Spurs, of course, have been without Kawhi Leonard and Tony Parker in those two games, along with Tony Parker. But with coach Gregg Popovich and a veteran group on the floor, it's hard to imagine San Antonio will fold.

"I think [the Spurs are] always motivated," Durant told Haynes. "I think they always feel like they can win every game every time they step on the floor. ... So, we know they're not going to give up at all. We know it's going to be a fight to close this thing out, just like any other closeout game, and we're looking forward to it.

"Hopefully a lot of people watch tonight. It'll be a fun one."

Including the regulars season, Golden State has won four straight games against San Antonio. If Leonard is again unable to play, the Spurs will have a tough time ending that streak—or even keeping things close.