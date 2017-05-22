Antonio Conte Named 2016-17 Premier League Manager of the Season

Frank Augstein/Associated Press

Chelsea coach Antonio Conte has been named the Premier League Manager of the Season after the Blues captured the English crown.

The Premier League confirmed the honour via their official Twitter account:

Conte won the Premier League in his first attempt and leads the Blues back into the UEFA Champions League after a year's absence.

The Stamford Bridge club romped to the title with 93 points after winning 30 matches during the competition.

Conte's men ended seven points clear of second-placed Tottenham Hotspur, completing a dramatic recovery after finishing 10th on only 50 points just 12 months ago.

The Italian has made Chelsea difficult to beat once more, and he reignited the careers of Eden Hazard and Diego Costa, promoting the club's incredible drive to silverware.