Ty Detmer's 3-Star QB Nephew Zadock Dinkelmann Commits to BYU

Photo Credit: Scout.com

Ty Detmer's nephew is following in his collegiate footsteps.

On Monday, quarterback prospect Zadock Dinkelmann announced he will join the BYU Cougars' 2018 recruiting class:

The 6'4½", 213-pound Dinkelmann is a 3-star prospect, per Scout. He is the No. 28 quarterback in his class and No. 3 in the state of Texas.

According to Ryan McDonald of the Deseret News, Dinkelmann verbally committed to the LSU Tigers when he was in eighth grade but decommitted in January. BYU offered him a scholarship in March, and he elected to play with the program for whom his uncle won the 1990 Heisman Trophy. Detmer is now the Cougars' offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

Dinkelmann also has another family tie to BYU. The commit's cousin, Koy Detmer Jr., is one of six quarterbacks on the Cougars roster. He completed all three of his pass attempts for 57 yards in 2015 before redshirting in 2016.

The first thing that stands out about Dinkelmann is his size, which helps him stand tall in the pocket and deliver strikes downfield. He possesses the arm strength to hit receivers in stride on deep balls but is also accurate enough to keep the offense ahead of the sticks with intermediate throws.

BYU hasn't won double-digit games since the 2011 campaign, but Dinkelmann will aim to change that by trying to replicate his uncle's success.