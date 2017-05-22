Barcelona Transfer News: Neymar Turned Down Real, Davinson Sanchez Rumours

David Ramos/Getty Images

Neymar's representatives visited Real Madrid last year after doubts emerged about his future at Barcelona, according to reports.

Spanish outlet Diario Gol (h/t Jack Otway of the Express) reported Los Blancos were "determined" to land the Brazil icon last summer, and president Florentino Perez "was confident he could lure" the player to move to the Spanish capital. Neymar was in discussions with Barca over a new contract during Real's interest.

The player is once again at the heart of a number of fresh rumours, with Manchester United monitoring his situation at the Camp Nou, per Otway.

The attacker's "entourage" is said to have met with Perez last year, but Neymar decided against the controversial switch, per Diario Gol.

fotopress/Getty Images

According to Colin Mafham of the Express, Neymar's father has now advised his son to leave Spain—with United and Manchester City ready to battle over his £100 million signature.

Squawka Football highlighted the player's progression against the development of Cristiano Ronaldo:

In other news, Lionel Messi has told his club to sign Ajax centre-back Davinson Sanchez as the team rebuilds after the departure of coach Luis Enrique and the disappointment of relinquishing the La Liga title to Real.

Per Diario Gol (h/t Liam Spence of the Express), Messi has recommended the Colombian dubbed "the new James Rodriguez." The 20-year-old is a defender and not an attacking player, but he has a flair for scoring goals, grabbing six last season. The young international could be available for £6.5 million if Barca listen to their Argentinian talisman's advice.

Chelsea are also interested in the player after learning target Marquinhos is "likely" to join Manchester United.

VI-Images/Getty Images

Spanish newspaper Sport (h/t Toby Gannon of The Sun) reported the Blues are prepared to battle the Blaugrana for the Paris Saint-Germain player after the departure of John Terry from the Premier League champions.

Barca are about to enter a transitional period, but much will rest on keeping Messi happy as the team gets used to a new managerial team.

The club only just missed the La Liga title by three points, but there will be a mandate for Barca to improve in the UEFA Champions League after not making the final the last two competitions.

Messi and his team-mates remain one of the best collectives on the planet, but a new boss will have to find a way to challenge Madrid's dominance at home and in Europe.