Real Madrid Transfer News: Pepe Talks Exit Rumours, Latest on Keylor Navas

GERARD JULIEN/Getty Images

Real Madrid centre-back Pepe has revealed he has yet to give up hope of extending his stay with the Santiago Bernabeu club.

The Portugal international's contract expires at the end of the current campaign, prompting speculation about a potential exit after a decade in the Spanish capital. However, the 34-year-old has hinted he is willing to be patient as he awaits a new contract offer from Los Blancos.

"My future? As we have a Champions League final around the corner, it would be disrespectful to talk about that," he said, per AS. "The club have more important things to think about at the moment. I'll wait until the last minute to see what happens."

The report suggested Real are only willing to offer the veteran a one-year deal, although Pepe is said to be chasing a two-year extension.

Given his position is so precarious, there have been reports linking Pepe with a move to other big clubs in Europe. As noted below, Inter Milan is one:

Although he may be advancing in years, the centre-back would be a difficult man to replace at the Santiago Bernabeu.

VI-Images/Getty Images

Despite having Raphael Varane for competition for a spot alongside Sergio Ramos, Pepe continues to be such a dependable presence for Real Madrid. As such, if everyone is fit for Los Blancos for the clash with Juventus in the UEFA Champions League final on June 3, you suspect Zinedine Zidane would field him next to the skipper at the back.

Pepe hasn't endeared himself to neutrals down the years due to some unsavoury antics, but he's a popular figure among the Madridistas. And while the likes of Varane, Nacho and Jesus Vallejo mean there are plenty of options in defence, the winning mentality and experience of the ex-Porto man would make him an asset for a while yet.

Keylor Navas Talks Future

fotopress/Getty Images

Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas has insisted he is not considering a possible exit in the upcoming transfer window.

"I don't think about leaving," said the Costa Rica international, per Tom Olver of Metro. "I have three years left on my contract. I will return next season stronger than ever. My target is clear; I will keep working to take every challenge as it comes. I have no problem in competing [with other keepers] as I have always done."

As noted in the report, Madrid have been strongly linked with a move for Manchester United stopper David De Gea.

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

If the Spain international were to arrive at the Santiago Bernabeu, then Navas would almost certainly be relegated to second choice.

The current Madrid man hasn't had the most consistent campaign, although as noted by ESPN FC's Dermot Corrigan, he has improved as of late:

When Madrid came close to signing De Gea in 2015, Navas was set to head to Old Trafford as part of the deal. However, the switch fell through and since then, the Costa Rican has gone on to establish himself as a dependable option between the sticks; he was a key man as Real won the Champions League last term.

Regardless, De Gea, arguably the finest goalkeeper in the world, is an upgrade on the Madrid stopper. Having shown he's a classy operator in the peak years of his career, surely Navas wouldn't be content with a deputising role.