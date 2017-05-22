Devin Smith Cut by Jets After 2 Seasons, Currently Recovering from Knee Injury

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

The New York Jets announced Monday they waived injured receiver Devin Smith.

Smith is expected to miss the entire 2017 season after tearing his ACL during offseason workouts. The injury occurred in the same knee in which he previously tore his ACL in December of 2015.

The 25-year-old was originally a second-round pick in the 2015 draft.

Jets head coach Todd Bowles commented on the disappointing situation:

"It's bad luck and bad timing because the kid worked so hard to get back. He has to persevere and adversity will help him get stronger. But unfortunately in this game, over my course of time playing and coaching, you see these types of things. Some of the best athletes get hurt and don't get a chance to get on the field and it's just bad timing, bad luck."

Smith appeared in 10 games as a rookie, grabbing nine catches for 115 yards and a touchdown. He worked his way back from injury to appear in four games in 2016 but managed just one catch for 20 yards.

The team drafted ArDarius Stewart and Chad Hansen to fill the need at receiver, but with Brandon Marshall leaving in free agency, there are still major question marks at the position.