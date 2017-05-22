Matt Elam Arrested on Grand Theft, Battery Charges

Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

Authorities in Florida arrested free-agent NFL safety Matt Elam on charges of grand theft and battery, TMZ Sports reported Monday.

It's Elam's second arrest in the space of three months after police in Miami pulled him over and searched his vehicle in February. According to ESPN.com's Jamison Hensley, officers found 126.2 grams of marijuana and six oxycodone pills in that incident.

Among the charges, Elam received one count of cannabis possession and one count of possession of a controlled substance.

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy told Hensley the league was "looking into the incident."

Elam, a first-round pick in the 2013 NFL draft, became a free agent after the Baltimore Ravens declined to pick up his fifth-year option for the 2017 season. In 41 games for the team, the 25-year-old had 131 combined tackles and one interception.