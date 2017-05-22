Manchester City Transfer News: Alexis Sanchez Offer Rumours, Gael Clichy Exit

ADRIAN DENNIS/Getty Images

Manchester City and Bayern Munich have tabled bids for the services of Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez, according to reports.

Chilean journalist Maks Cardenas (h/t Bruce Archer of the Express) reported the Gunners superstar has offers from both teams but prefers a reunion with ex-coach Pep Guardiola at the Etihad Stadium.

Sanchez played under Guardiola at Barcelona, and Cardenas said a £50 million fee is on the table from the Sky Blues and Bayern.

The forward currently earns £130,000 per week at the Emirates Stadium but can expect to take home almost double that at £250,000 per week if he moves, according to Archer. Manchester United are set to enter the race for the player as they attempt to swoop in a similar move to one they executed with Robin van Persie.

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Former Arsenal player Ray Parlour told TalkSport (h/t Archer) he hopes Sanchez rejects the chance to move north:

"I really hope that he does stay. He's such an important player and you don't want to be losing your best players, he's certainly been the best player this year by a mile. His wages shouldn't be a problem for Arsenal, they've got money in the bank and you can't afford to lose your best players.

If you want to try and attract other players into the club, you've got to say 'Sanchez has just signed a new four-year contract' and that might attract other players to come in as well. There's some big, big decisions Arsenal need to make over the next few weeks, especially after the cup final. I'm sure there will be a decision very much straight away after the cup final from Arsene Wenger and then we can look to next season."

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

In other news, Gael Clichy has confirmed he will be leaving City during the summer at the end of his current contract.

The defender arrived at Eastlands in 2011 but is one of seven players whose deals expire in the weeks ahead.

Sam Lee of Goal quoted the Frenchman in a Q&A session with supporters discussing the future of goalkeeper Joe Hart.

"It's hard," Clichy said. "I'm not sure whether or not Joe will be here next season, and I won't be here next season."

The 31-year-old has consistently featured for Guardiola during his first season in charge, starting 24 games in the Premier League, according to WhoScored.com.

Clive Mason/Getty Images

City were haunted by defensive frailties during the whole campaign, but it appears Guardiola wants an irresistible attack next term.

The combination of Sanchez with Gabriel Jesus and Sergio Aguero will have City fans in delirium, and the Sky Blues will be able to challenge both at home and in Europe with fluid consistency.

Next year is a pivotal campaign in Guardiola's managerial career, and he must assemble a side that is guaranteed to win silverware in the biggest competitions—or risk being called a failure in England.